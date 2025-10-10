Dry Mouth Spray Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dry Mouth Spray Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The dry mouth sprays market growth has experienced significant growth in the recent past. The market, which was valued at $0.98 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $1.08 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Factors contributing to the historic period growth include a rise in xerostomia cases, heightened attention to oral hygiene, an expanding elderly population suffering from dry mouth problems, the proliferation of dental care items in retail outlets, and an increase in chronic illnesses associated with dry mouth.

The dry mouth spray market size is predicted to escalate rapidly over the next few years, surging to $1.59 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The accelerated growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors like an intensified emphasis on the comfort and convenience of patients, an upturn in health expenditure related to dental wellness, the spread of e-commerce platforms for oral hygiene, a rising adoption rate of preventive dental procedures, as well as an increase in oral health awareness and education initiatives. Key trends expected within the forecast span include flavor innovation and increasing duration effects, advancements in herbal and natural dry mouth solutions, bolstered investment within oral hygiene research and development, the launch of multi-tasking oral sprays, along with diverse product ranges featuring environmentally friendly packaging.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Dry Mouth Spray Market?

The escalating incidences of dry mouth could potentially stimulate advancement in the dry mouth spray market. Xerostomia, otherwise known as dry mouth, is a condition characterized by underperformance of salivary glands that result in less saliva production causing mouth dryness. The primary contributor to this rise in dry mouth is the growing consumption of long-term medication, which frequently brings about dry mouth as a collateral effect. The increasing incidence of xerostomia is addressable by dry mouth spray, which acts as a swift remedy by moistening the oral cavity, replicating natural saliva, and enhancing comfort and oral health for those affected. As an illustration, in November 2024, the Aesthetic Dental Clinic, an oral healthcare provider based in Australia, reported that approximately a quarter of older Australians suffered from dry mouth due to factors like aging, medication, and radiation treatments. Moreover, Australians had 2-3 dental consultations per year, but only a minority (14%) availed public dental services. Hence, the amplified prevalence of xerostomia is set to herald growth in the dry mouth spray market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Dry Mouth Spray Market?

Major players in the Dry Mouth Spray Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 3M Company

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Haleon plc

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Perrigo Company plc

• Lion Corporation

• Sunstar Suisse S.A.

• Benco Dental Supply Co.

• Mission Pharmacal Company

• Entod Pharma Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Dry Mouth Spray Industry?

Key players in the dry mouth spray market are turning their attention towards advancements in technology like oxidized glycerol triesters (OGT) to improve the performance, accuracy of delivery and the patient experience associated with oral hydration products. They aim to provide swifter relief and enhanced oral health results. Oxidized glycerol triesters (OGT) are a category of chemical compounds that form when triglycerides, such as fats and oils, undergo oxidation. For example, in October 2023, Aquoral was launched by K Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, an American telehealth company. Aquoral is a clinically tested oral spray made specifically for providing relief from dry mouth, medically known as xerostomia. Access to this product is restricted to prescriptions and it can only be obtained via their integrated telehealth platform after a virtual consultation. The product features a patented lipid-based formula which is similar to natural saliva, delivering enduring mucosal protection. Aquoral aids in enhancing oral comfort and promotes overall oral health by maintaining moisture in the mouth. This is particularly beneficial for patients suffering from persistent dry mouth conditions. The product's lipid-based formula is designed to stick to the oral mucosa, establishing a protective barrier that alleviates dryness and irritation throughout the day.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Dry Mouth Spray Market Growth

The dry mouth spray market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Sugary Dry Mouth Spray, Sugar-Free Dry Mouth Spray

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Hospitals And Clinics, Home Care, Dental Clinics, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Sugary Dry Mouth Spray: Mint-Flavored, Fruit-Flavored, Herbal-Flavored

2) By Sugar-Free Dry Mouth Spray: Mint-Flavored, Fruit-Flavored, Herbal-Flavored, Medicated Or Flavored With Therapeutic Agents

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Dry Mouth Spray Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global dry mouth spray market size. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report on the dry mouth spray market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

