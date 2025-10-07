Submit Release
Statement by Prime Minister Robert Golob on the second anniversary of 7 October 2023

SLOVENIA, October 7 - It was followed by a disproportionate response from the Israeli government, unworthy of a democratic state.

Two years after the Hamas terrorist attack, we are unfortunately still witnessing hostages not being released, a growing number of innocent Palestinian civilian deaths, far exceeding 60,000 people, famine, a humanitarian catastrophe, continued fighting, and the complete destruction of Gaza.

The international community has been unable to stop this ordeal for two years. On the contrary, it has allowed the principles of international law and the values ​​of the modern international community to be completely ignored by the Israeli government.

There is still a glimmer of hope for the Palestinian people. We must look at the peace plan, which is currently the subject of intensive negotiations between the involved parties, with cautious optimism. I hope that the Palestinian side will be treated equally and that peace will prevail and that the path to a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine, will finally be pursued. This is the only solution that will bring long-term stability and security to the Middle East.

