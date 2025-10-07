“We need better care, not worse” – Elizabeth’s story

For our Waiting Times campaign, we hear from Elizabeth, who lives with schizoaffective disorder and was waiting over a year for treatment.

I have schizoaffective disorder and was waiting over a year for community mental health support.

I have finally got support now, but it has been a real battle. I was given a number to ring, but no one ever answered, and the one time I did get through, I got passed in a complete circle back to the original phone operator who told me to try another day. I don’t blame the mental health psychiatrists or nurses, as they have been good when I finally got to see them. It is just that there is such an admin circus before you get to speak to anyone.

I am lucky that I am still articulate enough to understand things, but hate to think when people lose capacity entirely, and families are having to try and get support for loved ones. This is frankly a dangerous situation for people. What we need is care and treatment. If we seek it ourselves, it is denied to us. I am unsurprised that so many tragedies are taking place right now. The services have been stripped of nurses and psychiatric professionals.

Lack of care has had a significant impact on my life. I graduated three years ago, but have been unable to secure work since due to my illness. I’ve had a serious lack of sleep and mania for eight months. The long term impact of psychiatric medication has damaged me badly, so that I’m now having to be referred to a memory clinic for potential dementia. This illness has stopped me from being able to have children, leaving me with serious distress and depression.