The true cost of mental health waiting times
1.8 million people are on a waiting list for NHS mental health treatment
There are now 12 times as many people waiting 18 months for mental health treatment than for physical health.
Our new report, Right Treatment, Right Time, surveyed people severely affected by mental illness to uncover the true cost of long delays:
- 3 in 4 told us they did not receive the right treatment at the right time.
- 1 in 5 had to give up work while waiting for their treatment.
- 83% said their mental health deteriorated while waiting. 1 in 3 of these people attempted suicide.
We are calling on government to include mental health in its plans to tackle long waiting times and to set out actions to ensure more people with a mental health need receive the right treatment at the right time.
This must include:
- Sending a clear message to systems that tackling mental health waits is a priority;
- Ensuring mental health receives a fair share of the NHS budget,
- The introduction of access standards for community mental health services for those living with a mental illness.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.