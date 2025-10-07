Diamond Rio with Special Guest Deana Carter Live In Concert at Coushatta Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 8pm

KINDER, LA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coushatta Casino Resort presents Diamond Rio with special guest, Deana Carter live in concert on Saturday, November 15, 2025. The performance will take place in the Coushatta Entertainment Center. Doors open at 7:00pm and the concert starts at 8:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.Originating as The Tennessee River Boys in the 1980s, Diamond Rio rose to fame after becoming the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single “Meet in the Middle”. Since then, they’ve sold more than 6.8 million albums, surpassed 1 billion global streams, and charted 20 Top 10 singles, including “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” and more. Known for playing every note on every album themselves, the band has earned numerous accolades including six Vocal Group of the Year Awards, 14 Grammy nominations, and a Grammy win for The Reason. Diamond Rio is also a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and has been recognized for their charitable work nationwide.Joining them as a special guest is Deana Carter, one of country music’s most celebrated singer-songwriters. Rising to fame with her debut album “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” and the iconic single “Strawberry Wine,” Carter’s heartfelt lyrics and distinctive voice have cemented her as a favorite among fans of every generation.Seating is limited and this show is expected to sell quickly. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.###ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORTCoushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana’s largest casino resort, is located in Kinder, Louisiana. It’s expansive gaming floor, the largest in the Lake Charles area, offers nearly 2,000 slot and table games, including live poker, bingo and sports betting. The property also features three hotels, the Dream Pool and Lazy River, world-class entertainment and the #1 rated golf course in Louisiana. Coushatta Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com

