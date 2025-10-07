Coushatta Casino Resort Announces 2025 Carnival, October 9–12

Coushatta Casino Resort

KINDER, LA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana and Coushatta Casino Resort are pleased to announce the return of the Coushatta Carnival, taking place October 9 - 12, 2025, in the Pavilion parking lot at Coushatta Casino Resort.This four-day, family-friendly event will feature a variety of classic carnival rides, games, food vendors, and entertainment for guests of all ages. Admission is free and ride-all-day wristbands are only $30.Coushatta Carnival Hours of Operation:• Thursday, October 9: 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM• Friday, October 10: 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM• Saturday, October 11: 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM• Sunday, October 12: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PMThe Coushatta Carnival has become a seasonal tradition for local families and visitors, combining the excitement of a traditional carnival with the amenities of Louisiana’s largest casino resort.###ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORTCoushatta Casino Resort, located in Kinder, Louisiana, off Highway 165 (I-10, Exit 44), features three hotels and thousands of slot machines and table games, including live poker, live bingo, off-track betting, and a sportsbook. Call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com for more information.ABOUT THE COUSHATTA TRIBE OF LOUISIANAAfter many years and hardships, including being illegally “terminated” without legislation during the Eisenhower administration, the Coushatta Tribe was officially re-recognized by the United States Government in 1973 and marked a major turning point in tribal history in 1985 with the election by popular vote of the first Coushatta tribal government.From their earliest days as a proud, hard-working people struggling to maintain long-standing traditions in the face of possible relocation, the Coushatta Indians have endured and overcome every hardship they have faced and have remained on tribal lands in and around Elton, Louisiana, since the 1800s. Despite serious setbacks and some population dispersal, the tribe’s character and ideals have not only held fast, but have been strengthened. The Coushatta language, Koasati, is still spoken as a first language in the Coushatta community today.The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana owns and operates Coushatta Casino Resort, the largest casino resort in Louisiana, which employs more than 2,600 area residents. For more information about the Tribe, visit www.coushatta.org

