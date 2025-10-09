Better and safer access to the APY Lands

Release date: 09/10/25

A key road in the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands has been upgraded to create safer travel for drivers and better access for critical services.

The upgrade of the Umuwa-Chandlers Road between Umuwa and Kaltjiti (Fregon) includes pavement remediation, road sealing, new line marking and signage.

The work has delivered a smoother, all-weather surface which improves safety and reduces vehicle wear and tear. The remediation and sealing also protects the pavement from moisture that leads to cracks and potholes, significantly extending the lifespan of the road.

The $14 million upgrade improves access for crucial services that deliver food and medical supplies to local communities in the APY lands.

This project is part of the Main Access Road Upgrade, which is funded by the Australian ($125.42 million) and South Australian ($31.36 million) governments.

The works supported 45 full-time jobs over the construction period, 30 of which were housed in a fully self-sufficient camp in the remote Umuwa region, located 1400 kilometres from Adelaide.

The project also supported Indigenous employment, surpassing its target with 33 per cent local labour participation.

More than 200 kilometres of roads between Pukatja (Ernabella) and Iwantja (Indulkana) have now been upgraded.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We’re committed to providing high quality, safe roads right across our state, including in remote areas.

Safer roads are more than just a means of travel. They connect remote communities to each other and to essential services, education and economic opportunities.

Upgrades like this are vitally important for South Australians in remote areas, who depend on their local roads and need them to be safe and durable for years to come.

The sealing of the road between Umuwa and Fregon marks a significant milestone for the APY Lands. This project will greatly enhance the quality of life for residents and improve accessibility across the region.