Strengthening water security for First Nations communities

The construction of two new bores and monitoring systems and the installation of two new water storage tanks with capacity totalling 290,000 litres has been completed at the Iga Warta Homeland.

This means safer and more reliable water for locals on the Iga Warta Homeland in the Flinders Ranges. The project is already realising further flow-on benefits, including opportunities for local tourism and re-establishing native vegetation and horticulture. These benefits are proving to be life-changing for this community.

Previously, the sole bore water source was contaminated by regular bacterial outbreaks. When outbreaks occurred, rainwater would be required to supplement other water uses. When this supply ran out, purchasing and transporting water was needed.

A joint $10.2 million investment will deliver new or upgraded water infrastructure in the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands communities of Amata, Kalka, Kaltjiti (Fregon), Mimili, Pipalyatjara, Pukatja (Ernabella), Umuwa and Yunyarinyi (Kenmore Park) that will ensure a continued reliable supply of safe, clean drinking water.

Work will include locating, drilling and equipping new bores used to directly supply groundwater to the region’s small-scale desalination or ultraviolet water treatment facilities in the region, along with rehabilitation work on 3 existing sites.

In addition, new monitoring wells will be located and drilled to help SA Water measure underground water levels over time, ensuring the region’s vital groundwater supplies remain secure into the future to help maintain public health and hydration, along with sustaining growth and development opportunities in the APY Lands.

These assessments will involve using specialist local knowledge from Traditional Owners and hydrological research to pinpoint possible groundwater basins that are not currently used as drinking water sources.

A third project, with joint investment of $2.3 million for better water security in Iwantja (Indulkana), is underway and on track for completion in the first half of 2026.

This project in the APY Lands will improve the community’s water security by providing additional bores and associated infrastructure. Bores capable of providing water for community use have been identified during the project’s investigative stage.

A further project will help secure critical water needs of three remote First Nation communities located in the Flinders Ranges – Leigh Creek Station, Kakalpurannha and Yappala – and includes further works related to drinking water supply for the community at Iga Warta.

SA Water manages the supply of safe and clean drinking water and wastewater systems in 22 remote communities located on Aboriginal lands in South Australia.

This includes the operation and maintenance of 5 groundwater desalination plants in the APY Lands, supplying a combined total of up to 35 million litres of safe and clean drinking water each year to local homes and businesses.

These announcements come after the Malinauskas State Cabinet visited to the APY Lands for a Country Cabinet meeting this week.

Quotes

Attributable to Murray Watt

It’s great to see projects now completed in SA under the original $150 million commitment made in our first term to support First Nations communities.

This is what we’re all about; we’re helping ensure First Nations communities have access to drinking water that meets national guidelines.

We’re improving community liveability and reducing barriers to staying on Country.

Together, we’re not only investing in water infrastructure, but we’re investing in South Australia.

Attributable to Nick Champion

Safe and secure water is essential – without it healthy communities simply cannot be sustained. That is why it is so important that we invest in water infrastructure in the APY Lands.

The new bore water supply systems will create lasting solutions that respect Country and provide certainty for generations to come.

This is yet another example of the Albanese Federal Government partnering with our Malinauskas State Government with targeted investment to deliver real results for First Nations communities.

Attributable to Lucy Hood

Our Government is actively working together with several remote Aboriginal communities to develop solutions for long-term water security management.

These projects help maintain a reliable drinking water supply for communities including during hot and dry conditions.

This type of co-investment helps us to enable self-supplied communities like Iga Warta to achieve their goals to be self-sufficient and sustainable – to grow their own food, reintroduce and propagate native trees, and offer tourism experiences, sharing the history of Adnyamathanha people.