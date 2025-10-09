Victorian Households Set to Reap Big Savings Through State Energy Upgrade Rebates

The Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) program is now available to help households reduce their environmental impact while cutting electricity costs.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victorians are being encouraged to take advantage of one of the state’s most generous energy-efficiency incentives, the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) program, which is now helping households slash both their carbon footprint and their power bills.According to Rosanna Heating & Cooling , which specialises in energy-efficient installations, rebates can run from a few hundred dollars to as much as $5,000, meaning the scheme is creating new opportunities for homeowners to replace ageing, high-emission heating with efficient, fully electric alternatives.Why the VEU MattersThe VEU scheme is designed to accelerate Victoria’s transition away from energy-intensive systems- particularly old gas ducted heaters and outdated electric heating- towards modern, high-efficiency electric technologies. The program provides up-front rebates rather than end-of-year credits, making it easier for families to upgrade without waiting months to realise the benefit. Victorian Air Conditioning Rebate values vary depending on the type of system being replaced and the efficiency of the new installation. For households, this can mean anything from around $70 for small upgrades to as much as $5,460, with some full-home replacements attracting rebates closer to $5,000. The potential energy savings are equally significant: households making the switch can cut annual running costs by roughly $1,100, particularly when moving from gas heaters to high-efficiency reverse-cycle air conditioning.Split Systems:A Flexible First Step For many households, the easiest entry point into the VEU scheme is through reverse-cycle split systems, which provide both heating and cooling. These units can be installed room by room, making them a practical option for households not yet ready for a full-home retrofit.Typical rebate ranges include:- Small split systems (2–3.5kW) – ideal for bedrooms or small living areas, with rebates of $300–$400.- Medium systems (5–7kW) – suited to open-plan living spaces, attracting rebates of $600–$800.- Large units (7–9kW or higher) – perfect for larger homes or main living areas, with rebates of $1,000–$1,200.Because reverse-cycle technology can cut heating costs by 40–60 per cent compared with older electric heaters, many homeowners find the ongoing savings compound the initial rebate benefit. Split systems also serve as a strategic first step towards full electrification: households can upgrade key rooms now and move to a whole-home solution later, all while collecting rebates.Spotlight on the Braemar Dominator For those ready to make a comprehensive switch away from gas, the Braemar Dominator represents a standout opportunity within the VEU program. This reverse-cycle ducted system has been specifically engineered to replace a traditional gas heater without requiring expensive duct resizing or replacement.Key advantages include: Seamless installation – The Dominator is designed to slot into the same footprint as an existing gas heater, using the current duct network and vents. This significantly reduces labour and avoids costly building works.Hybrid cooling option – It retains the benefits of evaporative cooling for everyday use, while providing refrigerated cooling on humid days, ensuring comfort across Melbourne’s variable climate.Environmental credentials – Operating with R32 refrigerant, the unit has a 68 per cent lower global warming potential than the common R410A. A micro-channel heat exchanger boosts heating efficiency even further.Quiet, smart performance – The system’s EC backward-curve fan delivers efficient airflow with minimal noise and can be paired with zoning controls, where four RF sensors come standard and the system can be expanded to eight zones for tailored temperature management.Because of these features and the scale of the upgrade, VEU rebates of around $4,500 are common for the Dominator, with some installations qualifying for up to $5,000. After applying the rebate, total installation costs typically range from $12,000 to $20,000, depending on the home’s duct condition, electrical requirements and chosen zoning configuration.When coupled with potential annual running-cost savings of about $1,100, the Dominator presents a compelling long-term investment for households seeking a full, future-proofed electrification solution.Hidden Rebates:Electric Underfloor Heating The VEU scheme also extends to less obvious opportunities, including properties with electric underfloor heating, even if the system is rarely used or has been switched off for years.By replacing this inefficient technology with a high-efficiency reverse-cycle solution, homeowners can access rebates worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars. This often-overlooked eligibility category can make the transition to modern heating and cooling far more affordable than many residents expect.Rosanna Heating & Cooling recommends that any household with dormant electric underfloor heating request an assessment to check for hidden rebates before undertaking any renovations.Broad Benefits for Victorian Homes Taken together, these three pathways; room-by-room split systems, the whole-home Braemar Dominator, and underfloor heating replacements. Showcase the flexibility of the VEU program. From small apartments to large family homes, there is an option for every budget and level of readiness.The combined effect is more than financial. By reducing dependence on gas and inefficient electric heaters, participants help lower Victoria’s greenhouse emissions, aligning with the state’s broader climate goals while enjoying greater comfort and reliability.Taking the Next Step Victorian homeowners considering a heating or cooling upgrade are urged to act promptly. While the VEU program is ongoing, rebate values and eligibility criteria can be updated as government policies evolve.Rosanna Heating & Cooling can provide expert guidance on system selection, rebate eligibility and installation requirements, helping homeowners make the most of the program.

