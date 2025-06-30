SYNLawn Products Lead Winning Projects in 2025

SYNLawn were proud to have their products used by winners at the latest Sport Group Awards which showcase the versatility and performance of synthetic turf.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excitement filled the air this week as the winners of the 2025 Sport Group Awards were officially announced, shining a spotlight on outstanding projects that used world-class products from the Sport Group family, including APT, Polytan, and SYNLawn . These annual awards celebrate innovation, craftsmanship and excellence across synthetic sports surfaces, landscaping solutions and recreational spaces, bringing together the best of the industry under one prestigious event.What Are the Sport Group Awards?The Sport Group Awards are held each year to recognise the industry’s most impressive projects and the people who make them happen. With seven core feature categories and an eighth category for Project of the Year, the awards honour exceptional design, installation quality, and project impact. Peers and industry professionals nominate and vote during the official voting period, ensuring winners truly reflect the admiration and respect of those working in the field.Spotlight on This Year’s SYNLawn WinnersThis year’s awards recognised some incredible projects featuring SYNLawn products, which took top honours, showcasing the versatility and high performance of synthetic turf in transforming both leisure and sporting spaces.Feature Project Winner—Golf• Project: Paratai Drive Golf Patio Putting Green and Short Game Practice Area• Agent: GameOn Turf• Location: New ZealandGameOn Turf delivered an impressive private golf installation at Paratai Drive in New Zealand. This standout project included two premium putting greens, a short game practice zone and three tee boxes—all set against breathtaking elevated views.To achieve flawless performance and luxury aesthetics, GameOn Turf used a combination of SYNLawn products, including Precision Putt, Shot Stopper system, SYNtrap for the bunkers, Tee Strike for the tee boxes, and Comfort Plus and Comfort Elite turf surrounding the greens. This thoughtful blend from the SYNLawn golf range transformed a challenging project into a showpiece that exceeded the client's high expectations.Feature Project Winner—Playgrounds & Leisure• Project: Victoria Park Pump Track• Agent: Grassports QLD• Location: Queensland, AustraliaGrassports QLD transformed Victoria Park into an exciting pump track and leisure area, using SYNLawn Comfort 30 throughout the 260-metre course and surrounds. The quality synthetic turf provides a safe, durable and attractive surface that fits seamlessly with the park’s green spaces, creating a fun, low-maintenance community asset.How Winners Are JudgedWhat sets the annual Sport Group Awards apart is the fair and transparent judging process. Industry peers cast their votes during the nomination window, considering criteria such as design innovation, installation quality, environmental impact and overall community or client benefit. This peer voting ensures every award recognises genuine achievement and high standards within the industry.A Reward Worth WinningEach feature category winner not only gains bragging rights but also receives a $5,000 cheque—a well-earned reward for the hard work, creativity and expertise demonstrated in every winning project.Celebrating Excellence and Raising the BarThese winning projects prove once again that with the right products, skilled agents and a vision for excellence, anything is possible. SYNLawn is incredibly proud to see its products showcased in award-winning installations that redefine what synthetic turf can achieve, from elite golf practice areas to community leisure hubs.We congratulate GameOn Turf and Grassports QLD for their outstanding work and look forward to seeing what new heights will be reached in next year’s Sport Group Awards.

