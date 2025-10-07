Avalue release the HID-1540 medical all-in-one panel PC and the EPB-1001 lightweight external power bank, which is designed to streamline nursing workflows.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Showcases Comprehensive Mobile Nursing Workstation Solutions for the New Era of Smart Healthcare – HID-1540 EPB-1001 Drive Smarter, More Mobile Patient CareIn response to the growing demand for mobility, efficiency, and digital transformation in healthcare, Avalue Technology Inc.（TPEx: 3479.TWO）, a global leader in industrial and medical computing, proudly introduces its comprehensive mobile nursing workstation solution. Anchored by the HID-1540 medical all-in-one panel PC and the EPB-1001 lightweight external power bank, this solution is designed to streamline nursing workflows, enhance clinical responsiveness, and enable real-time mobile healthcare services across hospitals and smart medical facilities.Mobile Nursing Workstations for the Smart Healthcare EraThe 15.6-inch HID-1540 medical-grade panel PC is purpose-built for clinical excellence. Featuring a slim, fanless design with anti-microbial coating and international medical safety certifications, it ensures hygiene and reliability in demanding medical environments. Acting as a mobile data hub, HID-1540 empowers healthcare professionals to access and update electronic medical records, manage medications, and conduct telemedicine consultations seamlessly.Its high-performance CPU, multi-touch display, and wide I/O connectivity further enable integration with hospital systems and peripherals, making it a powerful tool for modern nursing stations. The HID-1540 features a full-flat front panel that is easy to clean with alcohol, and a P-Cap multi-touch screen that supports glove use, making it ideal for healthcare professionals working in critical environments.Dual tri-color programmable LED light bars on both sides are IEC-60601-1-8 compliant and can be customized for different applications. They provide real-time visualization of vital signs data and trigger alarms, improving the accuracy and responsiveness of medical monitoring.Transforming Care with External Power MobilityComplementing the HID-1540, the EPB-1001 lightweight external power bank transforms stationary medical panel PCs into fully mobile nursing stations. With dual hot-swappable batteries and selectable 12V/19V DC outputs, it ensures 6–12 hours of continuous power, eliminating downtime and outlet dependence.Beyond healthcare, the EPB-1001 is also designed to penetrate telemedicine carts, laboratories, industrial automation, heavy manufacturing, and robotics markets, providing extended power and enhanced mobility for diverse scenarios.Smart, Integrated Healthcare EcosystemThe synergy of HID-1540 and EPB-1001 demonstrates Avalue’s strength in delivering cost-effective, highly reliable smart healthcare solutions. With expertise in medical-grade hardware customization and compliance with stringent international certifications, Avalue has become a trusted partner for medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers worldwide.With a complete ecosystem including medical panel PCs, external power solutions, telemedicine peripherals, and smart medication management, Avalue delivers fully integrated solutions that simplify maintenance, reduce total cost of ownership, and empower healthcare facilities to embrace the future of smart patient care.Main Features of HID-1540:• Sleek light weight design• 15.6” Full HD PCAP touch• Socketed Intel12th Gen Alder Lake-PS Core™ i7/i5/i3 Processor• 1 COM, 2 LAN, 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3.0, 1 USB Type C• 1 x M.2 Key B 3042/3052/2280, 1 x M.2 Key E for WIFI, 1 x M.2 Key M for storage• Programmable LED light bar on both sides• Optional Webcam/ WIFI/ NFC• CE/FCC/Medical UL•IEC 60601-1-8 ComplianceMain Features of EPB-1001:• Easy installation at rear side of panel PC for mobile purposes or can be used as UPS solution• Supports 6 to 12 hours operation depending on system power consumption• Compact size to fit in most of mainstream medical displays or panel PCs• Dual hot-swappable batteries• Optional VESA mounting bracket• CE/FCC/Medical ULFor more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a global leader in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

