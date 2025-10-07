From Kitchen Experiment to Costco Aisles: Queens Premium Sets New Gold Standard

co-owner, Farhana Shaikh A delicious plate of Queens Premium Fried Onions Family eating some of Farhana's yummy butter chicken with her fried onions

What started as a ruined meal turned into a recipe now trusted by retailers across America

For gluten sensitives, trust is everything. If they don’t believe what the packaging says that it’s “gluten-free”, and they don’t trust the reputation of the logo, they won’t buy it.” — co-owner, Farhana Shaikh

ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farhana Shaikh always loved cooking for her gluten-sensitive family. One evening, she bought store-bought fried onions to add to her butter chicken.

“Mom, what’s that weird taste?” her children protested.

“The fried onions had ruined the whole dish,” recalls Farhana. “And I had no idea how to fix it.”

Unable to find decent gluten-free fried onions in Ontario, Farhana turned frustration into innovation. She began experimenting in her own kitchen — finally creating a version fried in sunflower oil, with no flour, starch, artificial flavors, coloring, or preservatives. Not only did it taste good, but it was healthy for her kids.

Encouraged by friends who loved the results, she took samples to local family-owned retailers.

“To my relief, they loved my fried onions and pushed me to make more,” Farhana said. With her husband Mohammed’s support, she partnered with a small manufacturer willing to take a chance.

“That was the scary part,” she admits with a laugh. “I’d never run a business before. Suddenly I had to register a company, manage margins and wastage, handle sales and marketing, build a website, and come up with a name.”

She chose Queens Premium — “because it kind of sounded Royal!” After a year of steady growth, Farhana started thinking bigger. What customers told her was clear: trust was the missing ingredient.

That’s when she contacted industry stalwarts, Gluten-Free Food Program (GFFP), who have been in the market for over 20 years, and are endorsed by the non-profit, the National Celiac Association.

In working with them, Queens Premium achieved GFFP’s coveted “Gold Standard” certification — meeting the strictest benchmark in the global food industry: fewer than 5 parts per million (ppm) of gluten. That’s four times tougher than the FDA’s 20 ppm threshold, which was set in 2013.

“This is a huge milestone,” said Farhana. “It shows our commitment to excellence and to families living with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease.”

The stakes are high: studies from the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute show 8.4% of people live with gluten-related disorders, and even trace gluten can cause severe harm.

For Queens Premium, “doing it right” meant overhauling everything. Vendors were required to provide lab-backed compliance. Production lines were redesigned to prevent cross-contamination. Staff received specialized training. And production runs are tested regularly to guarantee the 5 ppm threshold.

“Putting GFFP’s certification process in place was invaluable,” said Mohammed. “Most importantly, it gives customers peace of mind.”

The recognition not only cements Queens Premium’s reputation as a trusted fried onions brand but positions it as a pioneer in U.S. food safety. “We’re not just meeting expectations,” Farhana said. “We’re redefining them.”

And the payoff? Their certification, trusted by major retailers, helped open doors at Costco and Metro.

“When I think back to starting in my kitchen just a few years ago, it’s amazing,” Farhana said. These days, she’s not only a successful business owner — her children now look forward to butter chicken made with her signature fried onions.

About Queens Premium

Our gluten-free fried onions are made with just two simple ingredients – that means no flour, no salt, no preservatives, and no artificial flavours – just pure onion goodness. It’s the perfect crispy crunchy keto and vegan-friendly twist to top off a juicy burger, a fresh salad, or even a steaming bowl of soup.

For more information, visit: queenspremium.ca

Mohammed Shaikh

Co-Founder

ms@queensbirista.ca

About the Gluten Free Food Program (GFFP)

A gluten-free certification company endorsed by the non-profit, National Celiac Association, its program is utilized by food manufacturers and restaurants across the US, Canada, South America, Asia and Europe. Their trusted logo verifies restaurants food service down to a threshold of 20 parts per million (ppm). Uniquely, it is the only gluten-free certifier in the world that validates products from food manufacturers to the highest industry standard of just 5 ppm. As a value add they also offer their gf-finder consumer website, with its comprehensive searchable gluten-free food products directory and gluten-free restaurant directory for gluten sensitives.

For more GFFP information, visit: glutenfreefoodprogram.com.

