Wisconsin’s Iconic Sausage Brand Earns Industry’s Toughest Gluten-Free Seal

Jones Dairy Farm Goes from Frontier to Modern Day Industry Firsts

Displaying GFFP’s independent certification seal offers added reassurance to gluten-sensitive consumers.” — Chairman and CEO, Philip Jones

WI, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine life in the late 1830s on the Wisconsin frontier, before statehood. In Fort Atkinson, just north of Chicago, Milo Jones and his family braved the harsh winters and blistering summers, much like other settlers of the time.

They operated several enterprises: farming crops, running a racetrack, managing a hotel and brickyard, and raising livestock on their dairy farm.

When Milo’s son, Milo Cornelius Jones, who was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, reimagined the farm’s future, he shifted into pork sausage production. But kept the original, Jones Dairy Farm name. Always looking for ways to innovate, Milo packed his sausages in branded boxes rather than the customary butcher paper. Later, he revolutionized distribution by adopting refrigerated railcars, sending the family’s products across the nation.

By the onset of World War II, the next generation of Joneses had broadened the range of breakfast meats beyond sausages. And in the late ‘50s, they became the first U.S. sausage company to feature color photos on their packaging.

Remaining highly responsive to evolving customer demands, the family in the last few years, put their business through the rigorous process of earning gluten-free certification under the Gluten-Free Food Program (GFFP), endorsed by the nonprofit National Celiac Association (NCA).

Reaching the program’s coveted “Gold Standard” confirms the strictest limit in the food sector — under 5 parts per million (ppm) of gluten — which is four times tougher than the FDA’s 20 ppm rule for “gluten free,” established in 2013.

“This achievement marks a significant milestone,” said Chairman and CEO Philip Jones. “It demonstrates our dedication to quality and to customers managing gluten sensitivity or celiac disease.”

The stakes are high: research from the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute indicates that 8.4% of people live with gluten-related conditions. Even minute amounts of gluten can cause serious intestinal harm.

For Jones Dairy Farm, still family-owned, “doing it right” has always meant producing wholesome products the way they’ve traditionally done. “Our sausage recipes have been naturally gluten free from the start,” Philip explained. “But displaying GFFP’s independent certification seal offers added reassurance to gluten-sensitive consumers.”

This recognition reinforces Jones Dairy Farm’s reputation not only as a trusted name in natural breakfast meats but also as a trailblazer setting higher benchmarks in the U.S. food industry.

“We’re not simply meeting expectations,” Philip added. “We’re raising them. Customers with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease tell us our products aren’t just welcome news; they’re a dependable option and a breath of fresh air.”

About Jones Dairy Farm

100% family owned and operated; Wisconsin-based Jones Dairy Farm is committed to the same fundamental principles today as when the company was founded seven generations ago. Although best known as a leader in all-natural breakfast sausage, Jones also offers other quality meat products; naturally smoked ham and Canadian bacon, dry-aged dry aged bacon, Braunschweiger, and no antibiotics ever pork and chicken meatballs.

For more information, visit: jonesdairyfarm.com

About the Gluten Free Food Program (GFFP)

A gluten-free certification company endorsed by the non-profit, National Celiac Association, its program is utilized by food manufacturers and restaurants across the US, Canada, South America, Asia and Europe. Their trusted logo verifies restaurants food service down to a threshold of 20 parts per million (ppm). Uniquely, it is the only gluten-free certifier in the world that validates products from food manufacturers to the highest industry standard of just 5 ppm. As a value add they also offer their gf-finder consumer website, with its comprehensive searchable gluten-free food products directory and gluten-free restaurant directory for gluten sensitives.

For more GFFP information, visit: glutenfreefoodprogram.com.

