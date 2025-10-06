Senate Bill 432 Printer's Number 1209
PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - (1) Be eligible for a Chafee Education and Training Grant
under the Foster Care Independence Act of 1999 (Public Law 106-
169, 113 Stat. 1822).
(2) Have experienced foster care at sixteen years of age or
older or, after attaining sixteen years of age, exited foster
care to adoption or permanent legal custodianship.
(3) Apply for Federal and State grants.
(c) The fostering independence waiver shall be available for
up to five years, whether or not consecutive, or until the
individual reaches twenty-six years of age BY JULY 1 OF THE
UPCOMING ACADEMIC YEAR , whichever occurs first.
(d) An institution shall annually BY DECEMBER 31, 2028, AND
BY DECEMBER 31 EACH YEAR THEREAFTER report the number of
students who enroll and receive a fostering independence waiver
under this section to the system, and the system shall report
the information to the Governor, the Department of Education,
the chairperson and minority chairperson of the Appropriations
Committee of the Senate and , the chairperson and minority
chairperson of the Appropriations Committee of the House of
Representatives . , THE CHAIRPERSON AND MINORITY CHAIRPERSON OF
THE EDUCATION COMMITTEE OF THE SENATE AND THE CHAIRPERSON AND
MINORITY CHAIRPERSON OF THE EDUCATION COMMITTEE OF THE HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES.
(e) For the purposes of this section, the term "fostering
independence waiver" means an amount equal to the waiver of
tuition and mandatory fees after the subtraction of the amount
of any Federal grants, State grants and other scholarships or
grants an individual receives.
(E) THE SYSTEM, IN CONSULTATION WITH THE INSTITUTIONS, SHALL
DEVELOP UNIFORM GUIDELINES, INCLUDING, AT A MINIMUM,
20250SB0432PN1209 - 2 -
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.