Senate Bill 432 Printer's Number 1209

PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - (1) Be eligible for a Chafee Education and Training Grant

under the Foster Care Independence Act of 1999 (Public Law 106-

169, 113 Stat. 1822).

(2) Have experienced foster care at sixteen years of age or

older or, after attaining sixteen years of age, exited foster

care to adoption or permanent legal custodianship.

(3) Apply for Federal and State grants.

(c) The fostering independence waiver shall be available for

up to five years, whether or not consecutive, or until the

individual reaches twenty-six years of age BY JULY 1 OF THE

UPCOMING ACADEMIC YEAR , whichever occurs first.

(d) An institution shall annually BY DECEMBER 31, 2028, AND

BY DECEMBER 31 EACH YEAR THEREAFTER report the number of

students who enroll and receive a fostering independence waiver

under this section to the system, and the system shall report

the information to the Governor, the Department of Education,

the chairperson and minority chairperson of the Appropriations

Committee of the Senate and , the chairperson and minority

chairperson of the Appropriations Committee of the House of

Representatives . , THE CHAIRPERSON AND MINORITY CHAIRPERSON OF

THE EDUCATION COMMITTEE OF THE SENATE AND THE CHAIRPERSON AND

MINORITY CHAIRPERSON OF THE EDUCATION COMMITTEE OF THE HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES.

(e) For the purposes of this section, the term "fostering

independence waiver" means an amount equal to the waiver of

tuition and mandatory fees after the subtraction of the amount

of any Federal grants, State grants and other scholarships or

grants an individual receives.

(E) THE SYSTEM, IN CONSULTATION WITH THE INSTITUTIONS, SHALL

DEVELOP UNIFORM GUIDELINES, INCLUDING, AT A MINIMUM,

