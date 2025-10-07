Stackpack Launches AI Assistant, Giving Finance Teams Instant Answers - and 25+ Hours Back Every Month

Stackpack AI Assistant delivers instant, finance-specific answers using real-time vendor and contract data.

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stackpack, the AI-first vendor intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its AI Assistant, a conversational interface that delivers instant, data-backed insights into vendors, contracts, and spending.

Unlike generic AI tools that bolt onto spreadsheets, Stackpack’s AI Assistant is built directly into the platform and trained on Stackpack’s proprietary vendor intelligence dataset. This gives finance and operations teams instant visibility across the entire vendor stack – from renewal dates and contract details to overlapping tools, benchmark pricing, and potential cost savings – all within seconds.

The Assistant also includes curated, finance-specific prompt buttons so users can generate powerful queries without crafting prompts themselves. Enhanced by real-time data enrichment, it delivers insights at a scale and speed previously impossible - giving finance leaders the depth of analysis they need, instantly.

“Legacy finance systems weren’t built with AI in mind, and most offerings simply layer a chatbot over outdated workflows,” said Sara Wyman, CEO and founder of Stackpack. “At Stackpack, intelligence is built into the core of the platform. The AI Assistant gives finance leaders a new level of visibility into their vendors & partners - delivering instant answers, deeper insights, and significant time savings across their organizations.”

The Cost of Manual Work: Hours Lost, Insights Missed

Despite advances in applied AI, most teams are still spending the bulk of their time on low-value, repetitive tasks that prevent finance & operations leaders from realizing the true benefits of intelligent automation:

- 25 hours per week – more than 100 hours/month – are spent on manual research and prep by finance analysts (OWL ESG, 2025).

- 73% of accountants spend half their time in spreadsheets, with 5-20 hours weekly wasted on reconciliations (Trullion, 2025).

- Only 35% of FP&A pros’ time goes to high-value insight work (FP&A Trends, 2024).

This inefficiency delays reporting, obscures visibility, and undermines profitability as companies don’t have the insights they need to make faster, smarter decisions

The Solution: Stackpack’s AI Assistant

Finance teams spend too much time on low-value work - chasing renewals, reconciling spreadsheets, and searching for contracts. Stackpack’s new AI Assistant turns that manual grind into instant, actionable answers.

Built into the Stackpack platform and shaped by hundreds of hours of vendor intelligence expertise, the Assistant understands every layer of a company’s vendor stack - from spend and contracts to renewals and overlap.

With Stackpack’s AI Assistant, teams can:

- Surface key contract terms and renewal risks before leverage is lost

- Flag duplicate or overlapping vendors to cut wasted spend

- Uncover spend insights without reconciling spreadsheets

Unlike generic chat tools, Stackpack’s AI Assistant is purpose-built for finance. It reduces cognitive and administrative load, democratizes financial intelligence across the team, and helps every user - technical or not - access the same trusted insights in seconds.

“With Stackpack’s AI Assistant, we’ll be able to surface vendor, spend, and contract insights in seconds,” said Brandon Lee, Accounting Manager at BizzyCar. “That’s going to free up 5-10 hours each month per team member and let us focus on decisions instead of data prep.”

“Finance teams are asked to manage risk, costs, and vendor relationships across departments - a nearly impossible task without the right intelligence,” said Sara Wyman, CEO and Founder of Stackpack. “The AI Assistant puts actionable insights at their fingertips, letting teams work faster and make better decisions.”

Availability

Stackpack AI Assistant is available starting October 7, 2025. The AI Assistant is the latest release in Stackpack’s evolution, following the launch of its Requests and Approvals feature and new integrations with Sage and Rillet. Collectively, these releases strengthen Stackpack’s standing as the AI-first vendor intelligence platform redefining how finance teams manage spend, contracts, and renewals.

Future Roadmap

In the months ahead, Stackpack will introduce additional AI-driven capabilities, including vendor pricing benchmarks, utilization insights, and departmental budgeting tools. These updates will deepen the Assistant’s ability to help finance leaders make faster, data-backed decisions and plan with greater precision.

For more information about Stackpack or to request a demo of the AI Assistant, visit www.stackpack.ai

