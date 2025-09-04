Stackpack & Rillet Partner to Bring AI-First Finance Tools to High-Growth Companies

Stackpack and Rillet team up to kill legacy chaos.

Stackpack & Rillet join forces to deliver an AI-first finance stack - end-to-end visibility from vendor approval to zero day close.

Stackpack and Rillet provide us with end-to-end visibility on spend. Their combined AI-powered workflows help deliver information to make smarter decisions across the business.” — Shiela Swanson, Senior Manager Finance and Accounting at Greenfly

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stackpack, the modern vendor intelligence platform, and Rillet, the category-defining AI-native ERP, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an end-to-end intelligent finance stack. Together, the companies are equipping growth-stage businesses with the tools they need to run like enterprises – without the legacy costs, clunky deployments, or slow-moving processes.

Finance leaders have long been stuck between two bad options: manual chaos (approvals scattered across Slack, email, and spreadsheets) or legacy tools designed for Fortune 500 companies in the 2010s - complete with enterprise price tags, months-long deployments, and outdated user experiences.

"Finance leaders shouldn’t need a seven-figure software budget just to get control of their costs," said Sara Wyman, CEO and Founder of Stackpack. "Our partnership with Rillet means modern finance teams can finally ditch legacy tools and move fast, with clarity from start to finish."

Together, Stackpack and Rillet give finance teams a single, modern system of control:

Stackpack delivers AI-powered vendor intelligence – covering vendor intake, approvals, and cost + contract insights - so every dollar is tracked before it leaves the account.

Rillet powers real-time reporting, cash flow, and forecasting – driving toward the industry-defining vision of a zero day close, where books are accurate the moment the month ends.

The integration makes it simple: finance teams can go live in hours with Stackpack, with vendor and approval data pulled straight from Rillet for greater insight. The systems work hand in hand, so turning on Rillet as a Stackpack customer - or adding Stackpack as a Rillet customer - feels less like “adding another tool” and more like flipping a switch on an upgrade.

"Our vision has always been to make intelligent finance accessible to every company, not just the Fortune 500," said Nicolas Kopp, CEO and Co-Founder of Rillet. "By joining forces with Stackpack, we’re giving finance leaders a clear, end-to-end view-from the moment spend is approved to the moment the books are closed."

Early customers are already seeing the benefits of combining Stackpack and Rillet. Greenfly, an AI-powered short-form media automation and distribution platform, was among the first to adopt the integration - running both platforms in tandem to unify vendor intelligence and financial reporting. "Stackpack and Rillet provide us with end-to-end visibility on spend,” said Shiela Swanson, Senior Manager, Finance and Accounting at Greenfly. “Their combined AI-powered workflows help deliver information to make smarter decisions across the business."

The two offerings are available together starting today.

About Stackpack

Stackpack is the vendor intelligence platform built for fast-growing finance teams. With AI-powered tools that help companies manage vendors from intake to renewal, Stackpack replaces scattered workflows with a single system of control. Live in under an hour, Stackpack gives finance leaders the visibility and control they need - without the legacy price tag.

About Rillet

Rillet is the AI-native accounting platform made to tailor-fit the workflows of accountants and a full replacement for legacy ERPs. Scaling and hyper-growth companies like BitWarden, Windsurf and Postscript use Rillet to enable a smarter close with native integrations, automated journal entries and AI-embedded workflows. They are backed by Sequoia, a16z, and ICONIQ with offices in San Francisco, New York, and Barcelona.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.