Chromatic Confidence: Global Hair Color Market Set to Reach USD 7.01 Billion by 2030

Hair Color Market

Hair Color Market Research Report Information by Product Type, By Category, By Nature, By Forms, By End User And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --A Snapshot: Market Scale & Growth TrajectoryThe Hair Color Market was estimated to be worth USD 4.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.54% from USD 4.7 billion in 2023 to USD 7.01 billion by 2030. Trends in grooming, self-care, and a growing emphasis on personal appearance, especially among men, are driving the industry. Concerns about the health effects of conventional chemical-based hair colorants are driving up demand for organic alternatives. The demi-permanent sector is anticipated to expand at the greatest CAGR of 6.83%, while the permanent hair color segment currently maintains the largest market share. The market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, with India expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 7.00%.What’s Fueling the Boom?1. Rise of Self-Care & Grooming CulturePeople today see beauty routines as a form of self-investment. Hair coloring is no longer just cosmetic—it’s a way to boost confidence, shift moods, and express individuality. This shift has broadened the user base beyond traditional demographics, creating a larger, more diverse market.2. Male Grooming Gains TractionHistorically under-represented, male consumers are increasingly adopting hair color products as part of their grooming routines. The rise of social media influencers and brand campaigns targeting men has opened new growth avenues.Obtain a Sample File Containing Insights from The Hair Color Market Research Report https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7820?utm_medium=sample- 3. Health-Conscious Consumers & Green ShiftsConcerns about harsh chemicals have led to a growing preference for natural and organic formulations. Ammonia-free, plant-based, and vegan hair color options are becoming mainstream, appealing to eco-aware consumers.4. At-Home vs. Professional BalanceDo-it-yourself (DIY) hair coloring has witnessed rapid adoption, as consumers prefer convenience and affordability. However, professional salon services continue to thrive due to their premium formulations, expertise, and high-quality results.5. Innovation & Branding MovesBrands are investing in R&D to launch gentle, damage-limiting products supported by influencer-driven marketing. Digital try-on tools, AI-based shade matching, and personalized color kits are enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.“Buy Now” – Take immediate action to purchase the full report and access all the valuable information it contains: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?report_id=7820¤cy=one_user-USD Inside the Segments: What’s Trending?By Product Type• Permanent hair color dominates the market due to its lasting effect and wide shade range.• Demi-permanent hair color is the fastest-growing category, with a CAGR of 6.83%, as it offers a more natural finish and lower chemical intensity.By Category• Conventional (chemical-based) formulations still account for the largest share.• The natural & organic segment is expanding rapidly with a CAGR of 6.98%, reflecting the global clean-beauty trend.By Nature / Channel• The professional/salon category continues to lead due to premium demand.• DIY/consumer hair color, however, is growing faster (CAGR 6.72%) as home-coloring kits become easier to use and more reliable in results.For Further Insights, Explore the Complete Report Details At – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hair-color-market-7820 By End-User• Women represent the largest consumer group, supported by long-standing habits and a broad product range.• The men’s and unisex segments are accelerating as brands introduce gender-neutral shades and targeted marketing campaigns.By Form• Cream & gel formats hold the highest market share (around 53.82% in 2020) due to ease of application and uniform coverage.• These formulations also offer versatility for both salon and at-home users.Regional Spotlight: Asia-Pacific & India LeadingThe Asia-Pacific region dominates the global hair color market, driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and evolving fashion trends. The region reached approximately USD 2.06 billion in 2021 and continues to lead the global market.India stands out with an impressive 7.00% CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by younger demographics, the popularity of personal grooming, and the growing influence of Western beauty standards.Other key regions, such as North America and Europe, also hold significant shares. North America remains a mature market with strong brand loyalty and premium products, while Europe’s sustainability-focused consumers are driving innovation in natural and organic coloring solutions.The journey to USD 7.01 billion by 2030 presents ample opportunities for innovation, market diversification, and technological integration. Several factors will shape the next phase of growth:• Green & Sustainable Innovation – Formulating eco-friendly, ammonia-free, and low-impact products will build consumer trust and drive retention.• Personalization & Digital Tools – Virtual try-ons, AI-powered recommendations, and subscription models are transforming customer experience.• Omni-Channel Expansion – Combining salons, retail, and e-commerce ensures broader reach and customer accessibility.• Affordable Premiumization – Mid-tier “premium” brands that balance quality and price can capture high-volume market segments.• Emerging Market Focus – Strengthening distribution networks across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East will be essential for sustained growth.EXECUTIVE SUMMARYMARKET INTRODUCTIONRESEARCH METHODOLOGYMARKET DYNAMICSMARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS….Discover more research Reports on Consumer and Retail , by Market Research Report:Cutting Boards Market Overview: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cutting-boards-market-39989 Cvd Lab Grown Diamonds Market Overview: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cvd-lab-grown-diamonds-market-22308 Cycle Tourism Market Overview: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cycle-tourism-market-24546 Cycle Wear Market Overview: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cycle-wear-market-39852 Cycling Sunglass Market Overview: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cycling-sunglass-market-39994

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.