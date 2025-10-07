Weaving Tomorrow’s Floors: Carpets & Rugs Market Soars to USD 120 B by 2032

Carpet And Rugs Market

Carpets and Rugs Market Research Report Information by Product Type, by MATERIAL ,by End Users And by Region - Forecast Till 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Why Carpets & Rugs Are Having a MomentThe Carpet And Rugs Market was estimated to be worth USD 78.12 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 120 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2024 to 2032, according to Market Research Future Analysis. Rising demand for new housing facilities and home décor, as well as a move toward eco-friendly materials, are the main drivers of the rise. While nylon is anticipated to be the material sector with the highest growth over the projection period, the tufted segment led the market in 2021, contributing roughly 30–35% of sales. Due to the necessity for insulation and aesthetic appeal, the residential sector held the biggest market share in 2020.While carpets and rugs have long been staples of interior décor, the growth in demand today is powered by several converging trends:• Home beautification & insulation demands: As people spend more on making their living spaces cozy, stylish carpets and rugs that also provide thermal and acoustic benefits are rising in appeal.• Eco-friendly materials taking spotlight: Sustainability is no longer a niche — recycled fibers, natural textiles (wool, jute), and low-VOC (volatile organic compound) backing materials now influence purchase decisions.• Customization & design innovation: Thanks to digital printing, laser cutting, and modular designs, brands can offer bespoke designs to consumers, merging utility with artistry.• Urbanization & real estate growth: Expanding residential and commercial construction in emerging markets drives demand for flooring solutions — and carpets & rugs often play a role in the finishing touches.• Online retail & distribution efficiency: E-commerce platforms and better supply chains allow smaller brands and niche designers to reach global audiences, widening product diversity and price options. Segment Insights: What’s Leading the LoomObtain a Sample File Containing Insights from The Mattress Market Research Report https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4154?utm_medium=sample- By Product TypeAmong various types like woven, knotted, or needle-punched, tufted carpets & rugs dominate the market — accounting for around 30–35% of revenue in 2021. Their flexibility in size, shape, and design gives them an edge in both mass production and customized offerings.By MaterialIn 2021, nylon emerged as the leading material, with forecasts suggesting it will remain one of the fastest growing through the decade. Manufacturers are experimenting with blends (e.g. nylon + wool or polyester) to balance cost, aesthetics, and performance.Other materials such as polypropylene, cotton, wool, silk, and jute also have niche appeal, especially in premium and eco-centric categories.“Buy Now” – Take immediate action to purchase the full report and access all the valuable information it contains: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?report_id=4154¤cy=one_user-USD By End UserThe residential segment reigns supreme — accounting for the majority share of market demand. Homeowners’ focus on comfort, décor, and acoustic/thermal regulation makes carpet and rug choices more than just functional.However, commercial spaces — offices, hospitality, retail — are also contributing, especially as brands push modular carpets, showroom displays, and upscale interiors.By Region• North America held a strong position in 2021 (USD 32.81 billion) and is expected to grow steadily.• Asia-Pacific is the fastest rising region in terms of construction activity and rising incomes, becoming a hotbed for growth.• Europe and Rest of World contribute solidly, especially in premium and sustainable segments.For Further Insights, Explore the Complete Report Details At – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/carpet-and-rugs-market-4154 What Lies Ahead: Trends to Track1. Green & recycled product linesAs sustainability becomes central, more brands will launch recycled-fiber, low waste, and circular economy programs.2. Smart & functional “Carpet +” offeringsExpect carpets with embedded sensors (humidity, temperature), anti-allergen fabrics, or stain-resistant coatings that blend smart features with comfort.3. Mass personalization & modular systemsModular carpet tiles, mix-and-match rug panels, and on-demand customization will let consumers tailor floor aesthetics more freely.4. Omni-channel retail modelsBrands will fuse showrooms, augmented reality (AR) visualization, online customization, and fast shipping to enhance consumer experience.5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
MARKET INTRODUCTION
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
MARKET DYNAMICS
MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

