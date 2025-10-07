Monarrch Appoints Music‑Tech Leader Matthew Blakemore as European Regional Director to Scale AI Royalty Operations

Matthew Blakemore tech photo Matthew Blakemore delivering a keynote Monarrch Logo

Veteran AI & music-tech leader will accelerate adoption of Monarrch’s AI Royalty Solution & expand creator, industry, & government partnerships in Europe

Matthew's leadership in the UK and EU will align creators, AI platforms, and policymakers around a practical framework that’s pro-AI, anti-theft—with real-time licensing and royalties at the core” — Ken Gay, Founder of Monarrch

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monarrch Appoints UK and EU Music‑Tech Leader Matthew Blakemore as European Regional Director to Scale AI Royalty Operations

Veteran UK/EU AI & music-tech leader will accelerate adoption of Monarrch’s AIR-OS (AI Royalty Operating System) and expand creator, industry, and government partnerships across Europe

Monarrch, The AI Royalty Company, today announced the appointment of Matthew Blakemore as European Regional Director. In this role, Blakemore will lead Monarrch’s European strategy and partnerships, working with rights holders, estates, AI companies, enterprises, and public-sector stakeholders to operationalize trusted licensing, usage tracking, and royalty payouts for AI-generated content.

Monarrch’s patent-pending AIR-OS serves as a secure, stylometric-based transaction layer between artist/creator IP and generative-AI platforms—helping ensure that when a new AI work is made, the royalty gets paid.

“Matthew is a builder who understands both culture and code,” said Ken Gay, Founder of Monarrch. “His leadership in the UK and EU will help align creators, AI platforms, and policymakers around a practical framework that’s pro-AI, anti-theft—with real-time licensing and royalties at the core.”

“Europe is moving quickly to set standards for responsible AI, and Monarrch is the operational backbone that can make those standards work in the real world,” said Matthew Blakemore, European Regional Director, Monarrch. “I’m excited to partner with artists, labels, publishers, estates, and AI leaders to deliver transparent, compliant, and scalable royalty flows powered by AIR-OS.”

Justin Hackney - Co-founder Wonder Studios / Previously Creative Director at ElevenLabs

“No one understands AI ethics, regulation, and human values as profoundly as Matthew.

His relentless dedication to connecting, speaking, and creating in this space is unparalleled. It’s thought leaders like Mathew who we need guiding us forward on AI policy, regulation, and ethics.

Not only is he a seriously incredible force of nature - but over the years I’ve found that it’s his insights that are crucial for ensuring that AI becomes a renaissance force, driving incredible growth and innovation for the global economy. It is a vision that I share but I have to take my hat off to Matthew for, he has the solutions.”

As European Regional Director, Blakemore will:

1. Host industry preview programs with major and independent rights holders, collecting societies, estates, and media companies;

2. Support government and regulatory engagement, with audit-grade reporting and clear compliance pathways.

3. Bridge the gap between AI innovation, creative industries, and policymakers to establish practical frameworks that are pro-AI and pro-remuneration.

4. Scale adoption of real-time licensing and royalty solutions that align with Europe’s evolving AI standards and responsible AI regulations.

Monarrch’s European expansion complements its U.S. momentum, including the formation of the Artist Business Council (ABC) —a working group of artists, estates, and business leaders—and licensing Monarrch technology for public-interest uses such as rights verification, artist education, and policy alignment.

About

Monarrch // The Royalty Rails powering AI payouts

Monarrch is delivering the world’s first AI Royalty Operating System (AIR-OS) — the “royalty rail” powering generative AI. AIR-OS secures permissions when creative works are used to train models and pays royalties when new outputs are generated.

For policymakers, AI companies, and rights-holders alike, AIR-OS offers the solution: a royalty framework that protects culture, fuels innovation, and ensures the next generation of creativity can thrive. For more, visit monarrch.com.



One rail. Three audiences. A shared future.

