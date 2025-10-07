California partners with Belgium to boost business, strengthen economic ties

SAN FRANCISCO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced a new international partnership between California and Belgium to grow economic relations and advance research and innovation, including in clean technologies.

In San Francisco, the Governor and a delegation from California welcomed Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid, Princess of Belgium, who is leading the largest Belgian trade mission to California in their history. California and Belgium are important trading partners and share close economic, academic, and cultural ties.

The two delegations held a bilateral meeting that focused on the innovation economy, clean energy and opportunities to advance mutually important sectors like aerospace and semiconductors. California and Belgium signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to facilitate trade, entrepreneurship, business engagement, and strengthen the innovation ecosystem. Text of the MOU is available here.