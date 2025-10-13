Governor Newsom statement on Middle East peace and release of hostages

Governor Newsom visited Israel following the attacks and met with survivors impacted families, and officials. The State of California shipped medical supplies — including field hospitals — to support humanitarian relief efforts in Israel and Gaza. Earlier this year, the Governor issued a Golden State Plan to Counter Antisemitism and penned an open letter to California’s Muslim, Palestinian American, and Arab American communities.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed landmark bills to strengthen California’s fight against hate and antisemitism. A new report from the Anti-Defamation League shows California, with over 1 million Jewish residents, is the top state fighting antisemitism. Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, the state launched the Golden State Plan to Counter Antisemitism — a first-of-its-kind, statewide framework to combat antisemitism through education, prevention, security, and community partnership.