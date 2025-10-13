Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,140 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom statement on Middle East peace and release of hostages

Governor Newsom visited Israel following the attacks and met with survivors impacted families, and officials. The State of California shipped medical supplies — including field hospitals — to support humanitarian relief efforts in Israel and Gaza. Earlier this year, the Governor issued a Golden State Plan to Counter Antisemitism and penned an open letter to California’s Muslim, Palestinian American, and Arab American communities.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed landmark bills to strengthen California’s fight against hate and antisemitism. A new report from the Anti-Defamation League shows California, with over 1 million Jewish residents, is the top state fighting antisemitism. Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, the state launched the Golden State Plan to Counter Antisemitism — a first-of-its-kind, statewide framework to combat antisemitism through education, prevention, security, and community partnership. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom statement on Middle East peace and release of hostages

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more