AOJ Language School Announces Price Revision for Private Japanese Lesson Tickets Starting November 1, 2025

Private Japanese LessonA private Japanese lesson is a service that allows students to take one-on-one lesson with a Japanese language instructor. Attain Online Japanese Language School Logo Free trial lesson

AOJ Language School has announced that the ticket prices for its one-on-one Japanese Private Lessons will be revised starting November 1, 2025.

KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School,” operated by Attain Corporation, has announced that the ticket prices for its one-on-one Japanese Private Lessons will be revised starting November 1, 2025.

Due to recent rises in prices, currency fluctuations, and increasing payment processing fees, it has become difficult to maintain the current pricing. The revised pricing will be used to ensure appropriate instructor compensation, cover higher operational and system costs, and continue enhancing features and support to improve student satisfaction.

Accordingly, purchases at the current price (¥4,000 per ticket) will be available until October 31 (Fri), 23:59 Japan time. Existing tickets and confirmed reservations will remain valid under the current conditions with no additional charges.

AOJ Language School will continue to prioritize quality and trust, ensuring continuous improvement to provide services that directly contribute to their students’ success.

The school encourage students who are planning to continue or start private lessons to purchase their lesson tickets before the price revision takes effect on November 1, 2025. Tickets purchased before this date will remain valid at the current price, offering a great opportunity to save while securing your future lessons. Don’t miss this chance to continue your Japanese learning journey at the current rate!

★Application Form：

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/privatelesson/application.html

Overview of the Revision

Private Japanese Lessons

https://aoj-ls.jp/course/private-lesson.html

Revised Price

Single Ticket: ¥4,000 → ¥4,500

New Pricing Structure

1 Ticket: ¥4,500 (tax included)

4 Tickets: ¥18,000 (tax included)

8 Tickets: ¥36,000 (tax included)

12 Tickets: ¥54,000 (tax included)

Effective Date

November 1, 2025, Japan time

Handling of Existing Purchases and Reservations

• Owned tickets: Usable under the current conditions within the validity period (no additional charge).

• Confirmed reservations: Prices and terms remain unchanged.

• New reservations after revision: New prices will apply.

• Rescheduling/Cancellation Policy: No change. Please refer to the current rules on our website.

About the Private Japanese Lessons

The Private Japanese Lesson service offers one-on-one instruction with a qualified Japanese teacher. Lessons are customized according to each learner’s needs — from JLPT preparation to conversational practice or specialized professional Japanese.

Each ticket provides a 45-minute lesson, and schedules are flexible, allowing rescheduling for unexpected changes. Private lessons can also be combined with group classes or on-demand learning materials. Corporate clients are also welcome to use this service.

About AOJ Language School

AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning accessible from anywhere in the world through live online classes and on-demand video lessons.

• Live classes are held twice a week by certified Japanese teachers, offering enjoyable and motivating learning experiences.

• Small class sizes ensure personalized attention. Students can join lessons from anywhere with an internet connection, and recorded classes are available for review.

• Students can meet fellow Japanese learners from around the world and engage in cultural exchange through Japanese study.

• The school covers all Japanese levels up to JLPT N1, allowing students to choose the class that best fits their level.

The curriculum is designed to help complete beginners reach JLPT N2 proficiency in as little as two years.

• AOJ Language School provides high-quality education at affordable rates, with no enrollment fee and monthly payment options.

• The school also offers consultation support for students who wish to study or work in Japan.

Corporate training materials and services are also available. For more information, please visit:

https://www.attainj.co.jp/attain-online-japanese/corporate-customer/index.html#corp-features

Contact:

Kana Kanazawa

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3- 6381-8641

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Eitai OT Building, 1-5-6 Saga, Koto-ku, Tokyo, 135-0031, Japan

Private Japanese Lesson Learn Japanese at One-on-one lesson (conversation, JLPT)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.