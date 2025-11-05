Attain Online Japanese Language School Launches Limited-Time Holiday Promotion for 'Japanese Private Lessons'

“Buy more, save more holiday promotion” Private Japanese LessonA private Japanese lesson is a service that allows students to take one-on-one lesson with a Japanese language instructor. Free trial lesson

AOJ Language School has announced that a limited-time “Buy more, save more holiday promotion” offering discounted tickets for “Japanese Private Lessons”.

KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School,” operated by Attain Corporation, has announced that a limited-time “Buy more, save more holiday promotion” offering discounted tickets for one-to-one “Japanese Private Lessons” taught by professional native Japanese teachers. Customers who purchase private lesson tickets by December 25, 2025 will receive a discount based on the total purchase amount (up to approximately 10% OFF, ¥5,000 off). Treat yourself for working hard on Japanese in 2025 or kick-start your New Year studies—don’t miss out. You can apply and purchase via their website.

Details: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

Private Lesson Application: https://aoj-ls.jp/form/privatelesson/application.html

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese school established by Attain, the company behind “Attain Online Japanese,” whose Japanese e-learning courses on the U.S. learning platform Udemy have surpassed 200,000 learners. Entering its fourth year in April 2025, AOJ now has 450+ students from more than 30 countries. The fall semester began in October with about 150 current enrolled students from around the world learning Japanese at AOJ.

In addition to group classes, AOJ Language School offers one-to-one “Japanese Private Lessons.” This popular service flexibly meets requests such as “I want conversation practice,” “I want to focus on my weak areas,” or “I want to study for the JLPT at my own pace.”

Each “Japanese Private Lesson” is a 45-minute one-to-one session per ticket, taught by instructors specialized in Japanese language education. Scheduling is highly flexible, and they serve all levels—from complete beginners to advanced learners—so even busy students can target exactly what they need to learn.

Whether you “want to study a bit before a trip to Japan” or “need to expand business-related Japanese vocabulary,” the service is widely popular among both beginners and experienced learners. It also makes a great self-gift or holiday present during the Christmas season. For details and applications, please see our website.

School Introduction (video):

https://youtu.be/hMrFovrjnVY

◆Promotion Details

Promotion Name

Japanese Private Lessons — Holiday Promotion

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/campaign.html

<Holiday Offer>

Customers who purchase 4 or more Japanese Private Lesson tickets by December 25, 2025 will receive discounted pricing. The discount rate increases with the number of tickets purchased, up to about 10% OFF.

Ticket Bundles & Promotion Prices

4 tickets: Regular ¥18,000 → ¥17,100

Save ¥900 (About 5% OFF) · Validity: 60 days

8 tickets: Regular ¥36,000 → ¥34,000

Save ¥2,000 (About 7% OFF) · Validity: 90 days

12 tickets: Regular ¥54,000 → ¥49,000

Save ¥5,000 (About 10% OFF) · Validity: 120 days

How to Apply

Please apply for private lessons via the link below.

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/privatelesson/application.html

Application Deadline

Thursday, December 25, 2025 (JST)

◆About Japanese Private Lessons

Service Page

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/private-lesson.html

Key Features

- Flexible Scheduling

Unlike group classes, which accept enrollment only twice a year, private lessons are available year-round. Dates are arranged individually, and they can accommodate make-ups due to schedule changes.

- Lesson Content Tailored to Your Needs

One-to-one instruction allows highly flexible lesson planning—daily conversation, business Japanese, JLPT preparation, and more—adapted to each learner’s level.

- High-Quality Lessons by Experienced Teachers

Qualified, experienced Japanese instructors lead the lessons and propose optimal content based on each learner’s goals.

- Free Access to a Popular AOJ Session

Private lesson students can join AOJ’s group-class “Japanese Culture Exchange Lecture” free of charge.

◆About the 3-Month Intensive Course

They also offer a 3-Month Intensive Japanese Course for learners who want to progress “as quickly as possible.” Build your Japanese fundamentals in three months with flexible support aligned to your goals.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/150-hour-japanese-course.html

◆About AOJ Language School (Online Japanese School)

Website: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

(The site supports English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, and Portuguese.)

◆Reference: Features of AOJ Group Lessons

- Access high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere via live classes and on-demand videos.

- Two live classes per week taught by highly qualified, certified Japanese teachers help learners stay motivated and enjoy learning.

- Small-group live classes. Join from any location with internet access; if you miss a session, you can access the recording.

- A global community where learners of Japanese can meet peers from around the world and engage in cross-cultural exchange.

- Coverage of all levels up to JLPT N1. Choose the class level that fits your needs.

- The curriculum advances each semester, aiming for beginners to reach JLPT N2 in as fast as two years.

- AOJ provides high-quality Japanese education to learners worldwide with no enrollment fee and affordable monthly tuition to support learning continuity.

- A consultation desk is available to support study and job placement in Japan.

They also provide Japanese-learning materials and services for corporate clients. Details here:

https://www.attainj.co.jp/attain-online-japanese/corporate-customer/index.html#corp-features

<Contact for This Release>

Kana Kanazawa

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3- 6381-8641

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Eitai OT Building, 1-5-6 Saga, Koto-ku, Tokyo, 135-0031, Japan

