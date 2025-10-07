Air New Zealand has 16 A321-200NX jets

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Air New Zealand is more than just an airline - it is a key player in New Zealand’s economy, tourism sector, and international connectivity.Serving over 16 million passengers annually, the carrier has a reputation for safety, customer service, and clever operational strategies. With a route network spanning Australasia, North America, Asia, and the Pacific Islands, the airline plays a vital role in linking New Zealand with the world.Aero South Pacific’s new 93-page Air New Zealand Market Report – Summer 2025/26 offers a deep dive into the airline’s current market position, future opportunities and challenges.About Air New ZealandThe report reveals that Air New Zealand will be operating to 48 cities and towns in 17 countries this upcoming IATA season, including 20 New Zealand cities and towns and 28 international destinations.The airline operates 115 aircraft, including seventeen A320-200s, six A320-200N, fourteen A321-200NX, ten B777-300ERs, fourteen B787-9s, thirty-one ATR72-600s, and twenty-three DHC8-Q300s. The fleet is relatively young, and most aircraft are owned rather than leased.In the seven days to November 2, 2025, Air New Zealand will operate 3,279 flights offering 375,445 seats. Aero South Pacific’s report shows that 356,487 of these seats are in the economy cabin, 9,824 are in the premium economy cabin, and 9,134 are in the business cabin.Air New Zealand recently reported an after-tax profit of NZD126 million (USD73.4 million) for the 12 months to June 30, 2025. Notably, CEO Greg Foran said this would have been significantly higher but for the large number of grounded aircraft that continue to constrain its operations and profits.Manufacturing issues with the Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines used on B787-9s and the Pratt & Whitney 1000G engines used on narrow-body Airbus neo aircraft are impacting airlines worldwide. In Air New Zealand’s case, it will see up to 11 of its 60 jet aircraft out of service during 2025.What the Air New Zealand Market Report – Summer 2025/26 coversThe market report provides a comprehensive overview of Air New Zealand’s market position, performance and strategic direction. Key areas include:- Organisational Structure: A look at how Air New Zealand has organised its business units and the chain of command.- Shareholders & Bondholders: Outlines who Air New Zealand’s top shareholders are and what institutions lends the airline money.- Financial Performance & Forecasts: A breakdown of recent and historical earnings and revenue streams, including across different markets. There is also a historical summary of key operating metrics.- Fleet Overview: Insights into the airline’s current fleet and upcoming aircraft orders. An examination of each sub-fleet type traces exactly how Air New Zealand ended up with those aircraft and what the future plans for each aircraft type are. There is also an aircraft-by-aircraft breakdown detailing age, ownership, lessor (if leased), registration, and serial numbers.- Network Overview: A look at where Air New Zealand sends specific types of aircraft, how often, and into what cities. The report examines the domestic, Australian and South Pacific, and long-haul networks.- Schedules & Capacity Data: Based on the first seven days of the upcoming IATA 2025/26 season, the report goes through each scheduled Air New Zealand flight on a line-by-line basis, detailing operating aircraft type, frequency, and available seats in each cabin class.This granular-level data offers an unparalleled insight into the Air New Zealand operation and allows readers to extract unique data sets to better inform their decisions and writing.Opportunities in the aviation sector are shaped by knowledge and timing. Aero South Pacific’s Air New Zealand Market Report – Summer 2025/26 equips you with both.Whether you are an institutional investor seeking to seeking to assess risk and opportunity, a financial analyst tracking aviation trends, a journalist covering the airline, or a competitor looking to benchmark performance, this report is written for you. By consolidating financial data, strategic analysis, and forward-looking insights, it offers a one-stop resource.You can download a sample of the schedules and capacity data here.You can download an extract of the report here.You can purchase the full 93-page report here

