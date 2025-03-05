AERO SOUTH PACIFIC DEBUTS, ROLLS OUT FIRST REPORT

Aero South Pacific Logo

Aviation analysis and news company Aero South Pacific has opened for business and released its first business report on Qantas.

There are a lot of interesting airlines in the Southwest Pacific and a lot going on. Most of it goes unreported and unanalysed. We plan to change that.” — David Cole

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sydney-based aviation analysis and news company Aero South Pacific has opened for business. The company will cover aviation in the Southwest Pacific, a corner of the world it calls home, but most industry analysts and news services ignore.Our patch is west of the dateline, south of the Equator, and over to the Indian Ocean. Aero South Pacific will cover aviation in Micronesia, Melanesia, Polynesia, Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia. Our initial products include:News – Aero South Pacific debuts its news product this, starting strong with open-access articles on the Qantas/Hawaiian Airlines codeshare filing with the US Department of Transportation and Air China’s unreported service cutbacks to Melbourne this winterBusiness reports – Aero South Pacific’s first business report on Qantas is now released. The 96-page report takes a deep dive into the Qantas operation. Unique to the report is the easily digestible but highly detailed schedule and seat data. A sample of the report, plus the full paid version, is now available at www.aerosouthpacific.com Some fast facts from Aero South Pacific’s 1H 2025 Qantas Analysis Report • The top 20 shareholders own 77% of the airline and almost 80% of shares are held by 168 shareholders, although there are over 169,00 individual shareholders;• Seat loads in the second half of 2024 averaged 85.5%, compared to 83.6% in the second half of 2023;• A total of six separate airlines fly aircraft wearing Qantas or QantasLink livery;• In the week starting April 6, 2025, Qantas will offer 771,066 on 5,326 departures, including 707,331 seats in economy class, 6,663 seats in premium economy class, 56,316 in business class, and 756 seats in first class;• The Sydney – Melbourne city pair is the busiest Qantas route. No surprises there. But here’s some data for the week starting April 6, 2025. Qantas has 419 flights on the route that week offering 74,494 seats, including 69,174 economy class seats and 5,320 business class seats and• The least-busiest route? Brisbane – Koror has just one flight each way each week carrying a combined 348 passengers.Aero South Pacific expects to roll out more business reports covering other airlines and airports in the region over the coming months. The business is also developing more news products, including messenger-based news alerts.“Aero South Pacific has been a long time coming,” said Managing Director David Cole. “My business partner, an established aviation media journalist, knows the industry inside out. We look forward to building a business that offers the best coverage of aviation in our region.”“There are a lot of interesting airlines in the Southwest Pacific and a lot going on,” he added. “Most of it goes unreported and unanalysed. We plan to change that.”Media Inquiries: David Cole

