INNOCN Unveils Massive Discounts for Prime Big Deals Day 2025

Up to $333 Off on Ultrawide & Gaming Monitors – October 7–8, 2025

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INNOCN, a global leader in advanced monitor technology, is excited to announce exclusive offers for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2025. From October 7, 2025, 12:00 AM PDT to October 8, 2025, 11:45 PM PDT, customers across the U.S. can enjoy savings of up to $333 off on INNOCN’s most popular gaming and ultrawide monitors.With options ranging from compact 24.5-inch competitive esports displays to 49-inch ultrawide OLED powerhouses, this year’s deals cater to gamers, creators, and professionals looking for cutting-edge performance at unbeatable prices.Competitive Gaming Monitors (Esports Ready)Built for speed and precision, these models feature up to 240Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth performance in fast-paced shooters and competitive titles. 25G2S – 24.5" 1440p 240Hz | Reg. $299.99 → $157.9349C1S – 49" 1440p 240Hz | Reg. $799.49 → $645.52Ultrawide Immersion (40–49 Inch)Perfect for multitasking, immersive RPGs, and racing sims, these ultrawide monitors combine expansive screens with high refresh rates for seamless performance.40C1R – 40" 1440p 144Hz Ultrawide | Reg. $549.99 → $360.9944C1G – 44" 120Hz Ultrawide | Reg. $649.99 → $427.4945C1R – 45" 5K2K 120Hz Ultrawide | Reg. $699.99 → $493.9949C1G – 49" 144Hz Ultrawide | Reg. $749.99 → $549.98 40C1U – 40" 5K 100Hz Ultrawide | Reg. $999.99 → $699.99Premium 5K2K & OLED Ultrawide MonitorsFor creators and enthusiasts who demand the best, these 5K2K and OLED ultrawides offer unmatched resolution, HDR, and color performance—ideal for AAA gaming, content creation, and cinematic viewing.49C1R – 49" 5K2K 120Hz Ultrawide | Reg. $874.99 → $617.4949Q1R – 49" OLED 5K2K 144Hz Ultrawide | Reg. $999.99 → $693.49 49Q1S – 49" OLED 5K2K 240Hz Ultrawide | Reg. $1259.99 → $926.24Limited-Time AvailabilityThese Prime Big Deals Day offers are valid only from October 7–8, 2025. With discounts of up to $333 off, stock is expected to sell quickly. Customers are encouraged to shop early to secure their preferred models.About INNOCNINNOCN is a global display brand dedicated to designing innovative, high-performance monitors for gamers, creators, and professionals. With award-winning designs and cutting-edge display technologies, INNOCN continues to set new standards for immersive experiences in gaming, work, and entertainment.

