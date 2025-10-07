'Model Optimal Care' - A Bold New Playbook to End U.S. Healthcare Waste, Launches on Kickstarter

Model Optimal Care on Kickstarter Jude Odu Photo

The new book calls on employers, policymakers, and citizens to help fix a severely broken system and to usher in a new era of smarter care for healthier lives.

Backers are powering a national movement to implement Model Optimal Care by identifying and redirecting dollars that would otherwise be wasted into better care outcomes for healthier lives.” — Jude Odu, Author

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare technology veteran and entrepreneur Jude Odu announces the launch of his brand new book Model Optimal Care on Kickstarter, inviting early backers to help bring to market a timely, research-driven playbook for cutting waste and improving care outcomes in U.S. healthcare, starting with where much of that waste is evident: self-insured health plans.Drawing on decades of work building health technology platforms and cost-containment tools for the health industry, Model Optimal Care translates rigorous research and field-tested methods into a practical operating system any benefits leader, plan sponsor, or plan fiduciary can use to curb waste, close care gaps, and improve member care outcomes.“The U.S. in general, and employers in particular, are paying more than ever for healthcare and getting less and less,” said Jude Odu, author of Model Optimal Care and Founder of Health Cost IQ. “This book is a hands-on guide to fixing that. It combines proven data-driven strategies, technology adoption, and operational discipline into a single, repeatable model that restores value to employer-sponsored health plans, with huge wins for employees and their families.”Why This Book, Why Now?• The waste issue is solvable: The book pinpoints the avoidable waste and inefficiencies hiding in unmonitored provider billing practices, low-value care, administrative complexity, and unmanaged care gaps, and shows how to approach each problem with clearly defined strategies.• This new model is designed to be implemented immediately: Step-by-step checklists, monitoring requirements, and implementation roadmaps are presented in an easy to follow outline to help teams move from insight into action.• The strategies have been proven in the field: Lessons are distilled from real-world deployments with health plan sponsors such as employers, school consortiums, PEOs, and more.What Backers GetKickstarter backers receive exclusive rewards designed for both individual readers and organizational sponsors:• Supporter Package – Early-bird digital edition and launch-day acknowledgment.• Autograph Package – Copies of print edition personally signed by the author, digital edition, and a launch-day acknowledgment.• Author Circle – Copies of print edition personally signed by the author, digital edition, invitation to fireside chats with the author, and ongoing insider news and best practices.• Corporate Sponsorship – Book bundles signed by the author, digital edition, corporate logo placement in acknowledgments, custom webinars on health cost containment for the entire company post book launch.“Backers aren’t just funding a book,” Odu added. “They’re powering a national movement to implement Model Optimal Care by identifying and redirecting dollars that would otherwise be wasted into better care outcomes for healthier lives.”Kickstarter Campaign Details• Campaign page: Kickstarter campaign page • Campaign window: 42 days to go (ends November 20, 2025)• Funding goal: $25,000Call to ActionVisit the campaign page, choose a reward tier, and share Model Optimal Care with benefits leaders, health plan fiduciaries, health policymakers, and anyone who cares about U.S. healthcare waste and wishes to be part of the solution. Every pledge accelerates the insights and strategies employers need to lower costs without compromising care.About the AuthorJude Odu has spent over two and a half decades working directly with employers, hospitals, health plans, and plan sponsors. As a healthcare technology veteran, his expertise includes analyzing healthcare waste and inefficiencies, designing optimized benefit models, and leveraging data-driven insights to reduce health costs and optimize care.Media & Review CopiesFor review copies, interviews, to lend your support to this critical mission, to share your personal stories, experiences, or challenges with healthcare waste for possible inclusion in the book, or to request more information, please contact our newsroom.About the BookModel Optimal Care: End U.S. Healthcare Waste, Starting with Self-Insured Health Plans is the most comprehensive guide available today to help uncover and eliminate fraud, waste, abuse, and costly inefficiencies within U.S. healthcare starting with where the waste is most persistent: self-insured health plans. For more information, visit modeloptimalcare.com

