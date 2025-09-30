A New Book, Model Optimal Care: End U.S. Healthcare Waste, Starting with Self-Insured Health Plans, Launches Soon.

Model Optimal Care Book Cover Author Jude Odu

This is the most comprehensive guide available today to tackle U.S. healthcare waste starting with where much of that waste occurs: self-insured health plans.

The insights and strategies outlined within Model Optimal Care will help turn self-funded, self-insured health plans into modern, optimized, cost-efficient, and high-performing plans.” — Jude Odu, Author

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Model Optimal Care, a long overdue playbook for the self-funded, self-insured industry, is set to be released in early 2026. The book presents a novel blueprint for Model Optimal Care—an evolution from Value Based Care. It outlines a new care delivery system that is individualized, technology-enabled, methodical, measurable, and results-driven.As of 2024, the total amount of waste generated annually within the U.S. healthcare system was $1.2 trillion, an amount that exceeds the GDP of over 180 countries. A significant portion of that waste occurs within employer-sponsored health plans who lose collectively hundreds of billions of dollars every year to things like inefficiencies, fraud, waste, and abuse.Model Optimal Care is the first book of its kind written specifically as a roadmap for how the self-insured industry can use data-driven strategies, modern analytics, and artificial intelligence to identify, quantify, and eliminate the various categories of waste that keep plan sponsors, benefit administrators, and health policymakers up at night.“The insights outlined within Model Optimal Care will help turn self-insured health plans into modern, optimized, cost-efficient, and high-performing plans,” said Jude Odu, the book’s author and founder of Health Cost IQ, noting further that “the book speaks directly to the self-insured industry and its various players, including ASOs, TPAs, PBMs, and all organizations that serve the self-insured industry like brokers and consultants.”In this book readers will learn how to:• Identify non-technology strategies that you can implement immediately that have been shown to lead to a more efficient and less expensive health plan.• Use technology to accurately identify and correct payment integrity issues such as duplicate claims, excessive provider billing practices, and more.• Find formulary inefficiencies you can fix now, like substituting therapeutically equivalent generic drugs for more expensive brand name drugs.• Identify medical Place-of-Service pricing gaps for commodity services like labs, imaging services, and administered drugs.• Implement Emergency Room Redirection by identifying and steering non-emergent visits to urgent care, primary care, or telemedicine.• And much more…Drawing on a decade of research, real-world scenarios, and 25 years of direct experience in healthcare technology and academia, the author Jude Odu distills data-driven strategies and best practices into a comprehensive, practical guide that can be implemented immediately by any self-insured entity. It’s an urgent call to action for a smarter, more cost-efficient healthcare delivery system.AvailabilityModel Optimal Care will be available in print (paperback and hardcover) and digital formats as well as in audiobook form in early 2026.Media & Review CopiesFor review copies, interviews, to lend your support to this critical mission, to share your personal stories, experiences, or challenges with healthcare fraud, waste and abuse for possible inclusion in the book, or to request more information, please contact our newsroom.About the BookModel Optimal Care: End U.S. Healthcare Waste, Starting with Self-Insured Health Plans is the first, most comprehensive guide available today to help you uncover and eliminate fraud, waste, abuse, and costly inefficiencies within your self-insured health plan.For more information, or to reserve an advance copy, visit modeloptimalcare.com

