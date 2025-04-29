Break of Day Capital presents the Invest Smart Summit: A free virtual event to build wealth and optimize mindset

Invest Smart Summit: Build Wealth through Smart Investing

A free virtual summit where top experts share real strategies to help investors grow wealth, master mindset, and achieve lasting success.

This summit goes beyond spreadsheets and deals. It’s about helping people create wealth that supports the life they truly want to live — with clarity, confidence, and purpose.” — Gary Lipsky, founder of Break of Day Capital

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Break of Day Capital is proud to announce the upcoming Invest Smart Summit, a premier free virtual event designed to empower modern investors with the tools, strategies, and insights needed to thrive financially, mentally, and physically. The summit will take place on June 6, 2025, and is expected to attract over 2,000 accredited investors from across the U.S.The Invest Smart Summit brings together a lineup of top-tier experts — including best-selling authors, international tax authority, elite attorney, financial whizzes and real estate pros — to deliver high-impact sessions focused on smart investing, tax strategy, mindset, and holistic personal development.“This summit goes beyond spreadsheets and deals,” says Gary Lipsky, founder of Break of Day Capital. “It’s about helping people create wealth that supports the life they truly want to live — with clarity, confidence, and purpose.”🔍 Key Topics Include:-Building generational wealth through passive real estate investing-How to properly vet sponsors and deals to avoid common mistakes-Strategic tax planning and legal protection-Mindset mastery and health optimization for peak performance-Real-world lessons from seasoned investors and industry leadersUnlike typical webinars or pitch-heavy events, the Invest Smart Summit is a no-fluff, no-sales experience — every session is designed to educate, inspire, and equip attendees with actionable strategies they can apply immediately.🎤 Featured Speakers Include:-Tom Wheelwright – Tax strategist, CPA to Robert Kiyosaki, and author of Tax-Free Wealth-Tim Storey – World-renowned life strategist and comeback coach to celebrities and CEOs-Sahil Bloom – NYT bestselling author of The 5 Types of Wealth-Kathy Fettke – Frequent guest expert on such media as CNN, CNBC, Fox News, NPR, CBS MarketWatch and the Wall Street Journal-And more leading voices in real estate, wealth building, and performance🎟️ Registration is open now at https://www.investsmartsummit.com/ For media inquiries, sponsorship information, or interviews with summit organizers or speakers, please contact:Jaclyn BromagemOperations ManagerEmail: jaclyn@breakofdaycapital.com

