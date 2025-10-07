AHA podcast: Woman’s Hospital’s Mobile Mammography

Lindsey Fauveau, M.D., medical director of breast surgical oncology at Woman’s Hospital, shares how the hospital’s state-of-the-art mobile unit brings 3D mammograms directly to communities across Louisiana. Fauveau also explains why early detection matters, and how education and outreach are transforming breast cancer care for women everywhere. LISTEN NOW

