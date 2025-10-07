Webinar With Healthcare Fraud Experts Shows How Real-Time Provider Intelligence Reduces Time and Increases Prevention.

SIU Investigators Spend Up To 30% of Time on Admin Tasks—Webinar Reveals How Provider Intelligence Increases Investigation Efficiency

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4L Data Intelligence™ is hosting a new webinar, "Using Provider Intelligence To Transform SIU Performance," on October 8, 2025 that reveals how real-time access to comprehensive provider intelligence transforms this manual process that is still highly dependent on Googlesearches. Register here to receive the webinar link directly to your inbox. https://hubs.li/Q03K_t5V0 What You'll LearnBy the end of the webinar, participants will be able to:• Identify the manual processes that consume up to 30% of SIU team time• Apply a Know Your Provider framework to fill current data gaps• Leverage real-time provider intelligence for comprehensive provider profiles• Unlock AI-powered detection revealing complex fraud schemes• Master integrated dashboards enabling 5-minute first-step fraud investigations.The webinar will be hosted by three fraud prevention veterans with experience in government, financial services, and healthcare payer companies. Greg Lyon, Rick Munson, and Deb Hamer have a wealth of experience leading fraud, waste, and abuse detection and prevention programs at companies such as UnitedHealthcare, American Express, and Express Scripts.Registration DetailsThe webinar is available beginning October 8, 2025. Register here for instant access. About The SpeakersGreg Lyon (Moderator) – Senior Fraud Prevention Advisor with 30+ years at UnitedHealthcare and in financial services. Co-developer of predictive analytics platforms and patented fraud detection technology.Rick Munson – Managed 300+ investigators at UnitedHealthcare for 14 years. Former NHCAA Board Chairman with a deep understanding of SIU operational challenges.Deb Hamer – VP of Product Management with operational expertise from UnitedHealthcare, American Express, and Express Scripts, driving AI and data science innovation in provider intelligence.About 4L Data Intelligence™4L Data Intelligence is the Integr8 AI™ powered program and payment integrity company focused on helping customers and partners deliver better healthcare, insurance and government services at a lower cost by improving data, provider, payment and decision integrity. We are committed to using the power of Integr8 AI™ technology for good by helping healthcare payers, health systems, governments, and insurers deliver better services and care and reduce billions of dollars in out-of-control costs. We do this with a provider-centric approach to improving provider integrity and reducing fraud, waste, and abuse in real-time. For more information visit 4LData.com.

