4L Data Intelligence Launching Investig8 AI™ Automated Agentic SIU Investigation Agents At NHCAA ATC 2025

Equips health plan SIU investigators to reduce initial fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) case packaging, evaluation and initial investigation from days to minutes.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4L Data Intelligence™ is launching the first-of-its-kind automated agentic AI-powered investigative agents at the 2025 NHCAA Annual Training Conference, November 18-20 in Nashville, TN. Investig8 AI™ Agent and Investig8 AI™ Assistant are the first of a new family of job-specific agentic AI agents developed by 4L Data Intelligence to help fraud and SIU investigators significantly reduce manual procedures that studies estimate to consume as much as 30% of their time.The new automated Investig8 AI™ Agent and Investig8 AI™ Assistant agents are part of the 4L FWA Prevention platform with the 4L SIU Hub, powered by patented Integr8 AI™ technology. Investig8 AI tools are built on a hybrid mix of patented AI, LLM and provider data solutions and designed to transform investigator workloads on first-step investigations from days of manual work to minutes of AI-powered investigation. Investig8 AI Agent helps investigators get a comprehensive picture of case-specific provider behaviors, relationships, integrity, ownership, patterns, and other factors with the click of the Investig8 AI Agent button. Once this comprehensive Investig8 AI Intelligence Report is created, investigators can then use the Investig8 AI Assistant to rapidly drill down into volumes of claims and provider data to quickly assess the merits of a lead and decide to open or close a case. This work previously took days and can now be done in minutes.Rick Munson, former Program Integrity Chief Compliance Officer and Sr. Vice President of Investigations at United Healthcare and former NHCAA board chairman, played a key role in defining the need for job-specific AI agents to help the SIU teams. He said, “Health plan SIUs are in an efficiency crisis. Artificial intelligence is generating more leads and data, investigators are spending major time on data searches and manual case preparation, and industry expectations are to accomplish more with less. It’s a challenge for even the best-run SIU teams. Investig8 AI Agent and Investig8 AI Assistant were developed to do a lot of the time-consuming manual work so investigators can spend more time investigating.”About 4L Data Intelligence4L Data Intelligence is the Integr8 AI™ powered program and payment integrity company focused on helping customers and partners deliver better healthcare, insurance, and government services at a lower cost by improving data, provider, payment, and decision integrity. We are committed to using the power of Integr8 AI™ technology for good — helping healthcare payers, health systems, governments, and insurers deliver better care, improve services, and reduce billions of dollars of out-of-control costs. We do this with a provider-centric approach to improving provider integrity and reducing fraud, waste, and abuse in real-time. For more information visit 4LData.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.