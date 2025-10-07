Harris Data Integrity Solutions’ Mackenzie Higgins Receives AHIMA’s Emerging Star Award

Higgins and other Triumph Award winners will be celebrated during AHIMA25, where Harris Data Integrity Solutions will be exhibiting in Booth #826

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harris Data Integrity Solutions , the leading provider of best-in-class patient data integrity services and software, announced today that its strategic growth manager, Mackenzie Higgins, RHIA , has received AHIMA’s Emerging Star Award. The association recognized Higgins for her commitment to the health information (HI) profession, career accomplishments, and excellence in team collaboration, as well as her professionalism, problem-solving, and innovation.Part of AHIMA’s annual Triumph Awards program, the Emerging Star honor recognizes exceptional, up-and-coming HI professionals. It is bestowed on an individual who has made significant contributions to the health information field within their first 10 years of receiving an AHIMA certification.“Mackenzie truly embodies what it means to be a rising star in the HI field, and we are thrilled she is receiving this prestigious recognition from AHIMA,” says Rachel Podczervinski, MS, RHIA, executive vice president, Harris Data Integrity Solutions. “Mackenzie’s colleagues are inspired by her natural leadership and ability to make even the most complex processes feel manageable. She brings a rare combination of energy, expertise, and compassion to every challenge. Whether guiding healthcare organizations in ensuring patient data integrity or mentoring the next generation of HI professionals, Mackenzie’s impact is already profound, and her future is even brighter.”Committed to leading with purpose, Higgins stepped into leadership roles early in her career and quickly earned a reputation for excellence and innovation in process improvement and building strong data integrity teams. Her collaborative approach to problem-solving, encouraging and inclusive leadership style, and dedication to helping others succeed extend beyond her role with Harris Data Integrity Solutions. She is a member of the inaugural class of the AHIMA Leadership Development Academy and of the Membership Advisory Council, and mentors up-and-coming HI professionals at her alma mater, the College of St. Scholastica.Higgins frequently speaks at state and national events and advocates for the HI profession in meaningful ways, such as sharing insights on the MATCH Act ( https://www.ahima.org/news-publications/press-room-press-releases/2025-press-releases/bipartisan-representatives-reintroduce-match-it-act-of-2025/ ) to address healthcare’s patient misidentification problem at the 2025 AHIMA Advocacy Summit. Mackenzie's passion is contagious, and her impact is felt across teams, associations, and the next generation of professionals. Past accolades include the 2019 Outstanding Volunteer and 2020 Rising Star from the Colorado HIMA.“I’m passionate about the HI profession and hope to lead by example,” says Higgins. “Receiving the AHIMA Emerging Star Award is not only a great honor, but also a powerful reminder of the incredible support I have within the HI community. It reinforces my commitment to giving back and uplifting others, and to protecting patients by ensuring the accuracy and availability of their health information.”During the AHIMA 2025 Conference ( https://reg.ahimaevents.ahima.org/flow/ahima/ahima/landingpage/page/home ), Higgins and Candice Neisen, MS, RHIA, director of professional services for Harris Data Integrity Solutions, will present Balancing AI and Human Expertise During Healthcare Mergers & Acquisitions on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 9:45 am CT.To learn more about Harris Data Integrity Solutions, visit Booth #826 at the AHIMA 2025 Conference or click here ( https://www.harrisdataintegritysolutions.com/ ) to visit our website.About Harris Data Integrity SolutionsHarris Data Integrity Solutions ( https://www.harrisdataintegritysolutions.com/ ) delivers industry-leading data integrity services and software to reduce duplicate medical records and minimize the ongoing costs associated with maintaining quality patient data. Created by the integration of two data integrity powerhouses, Just Associates, Inc. and QuadraMedCorporation, Harris Data Integrity Solutions offers the unparalleled depth and breadth of industry expertise and the commitment to ongoing innovation necessary to meet the changing needs of patients and healthcare organizations. Designed to address the broad spectrum of challenges associated with patient matching and data integrity, its suite of advanced technology-enabled services includes Master Person Index (MPI) ( https://www.harrisdataintegritysolutions.com/ ) and Epic Identity Queue ( https://www.harrisdataintegritysolutions.com/epic-identity-queue-management ) management, as well as automated duplicate resolution https://www.harrisdataintegritysolutions.com/curamatch ) and solutions. For more information, visit www.harrisdataintegritysolutions.com ###

