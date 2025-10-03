Community Invited to Reparations Remedies Public Hearing in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT:Join the New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies for a Public Hearing in Brooklyn. This is a chance for community members to come together, be heard, and share experiences that will help shape recommendations on reparations remedies in New York State.WHEN:Tuesday, October 28, 20254:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.WHERE:Bethany Baptist Church460 Marcus Garvey Blvd.Brooklyn, NY 11216WHY IT MATTERS:The NYSCCRR is working to develop recommendations for how New York State can address the lasting impacts of slavery, discrimination, and inequality. Hearing directly from community members is an essential part of this work.ADDITIONAL INFO:Anyone can attend. Community members will have the opportunity to give oral testimony or submit written testimony.An NYSCCRR Business Meeting will also take place on Friday, October 24, 2025. Meeting details will be posted online.Stay up to date and view past hearings by visiting: www.ny.gov/reparations Media Contact:

