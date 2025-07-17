Regulate Launches: Infrastructure for the $4T Global F&B CPG Industry

See Regulate.com for more

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regulate, the software platform purpose-built for the food and beverage consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, announced its official launch following successful enterprise deployments and academic partnerships. Designed to replace outdated, error-prone compliance systems, Regulate delivers execution-grade infrastructure for managing product formulation, supplier documentation, nutrition data, and marketing claims in one unified system.

"Food and beverage CPG is one of the world's largest and most operationally complex sectors, yet still runs on PDFs, emails, and institutional knowledge," said Regulate Founder Mark Haas. "There's no Palantir, no Epic, no Stripe for product and compliance execution. Regulate is here to change that."

MODERNIZING A BROKEN SYSTEM

From manually updating allergen charts to chasing supplier certifications in email threads, compliance in the global food industry has long been fragmented and reactive. Regulate centralizes and automates core product data—from ingredient sourcing through market ready claims—so teams can work from a verified system of record instead of scattered files.

KEY CAPABILITIES

FDA compliant nutrition labeling powered by USDA data

Allergen and ingredient tracking across products

AI driven hazard analysis and real time compliance alerts

Sourcing and supplier management with co manufacturer documentation

Stage gated project workflows built for CPG launches

Consumer sentiment and trend tracking via InsightSuite

BORN INSIDE THE INDUSTRY

Regulate was incubated within Helmsman Group, a commercialization partner with more than 1,000 product launches representing over $2 billion in revenue. The platform distills years of hands-on experience in formulation, quality assurance, and supply chain operations into a digital system that scales with brands as they grow.

ADOPTION IN INDUSTRY AND ACADEMIA

Regulate is already in use with multiple food and beverage manufacturers and brands and is being integrated into academic programming at institutions including Cal Poly Pomona and Oregon State University beginning Fall 2025.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

Regulate has been invited to present at Plug and Play Fintech Pitch Day on August 1, 2025.

PARTNERING WITH GLOBAL LEADERS

Regulate supports the MISTA Growth Hack global platform, working alongside leading food and ingredient companies including Givaudan, Danone, Ingredion, AAK, Buhler, and SIG. Regulate also contributes technology across innovation programs such as NVIDIA Inception, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, and AWS Activate.

ABOUT REGULATE

Regulate delivers execution-grade infrastructure for food and beverage CPG companies. By integrating regulatory data, formulation logic, and supply chain workflows, Regulate helps brands and manufacturers launch faster, reduce risk, and stay compliant—without operational bottlenecks.

