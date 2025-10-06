MPD Investigating Minnesota Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred inside of a residence in Northeast.

On Sunday, October 5, 2025, at approximately 6:58 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the request of a Welfare Check at a residence in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. Inside the residence, officers located an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 33-year-old Maurisha Singletary of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25152298

