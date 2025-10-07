Stacey Hanke Honored with Management Consulting Award 2025 from Wealth & Finance Digital

Stacey Hanke, Executive Presence Expert and Thought Leader

CPAE Hall of Fame Speaker recognized for transforming Fortune 500 leaders' executive presence and influence in an era of constant distraction.

Stacey's coaching is nothing short of transformative. Her methodology redefines executive presence, equipping leaders with the tools to consistently and authentically drive influence.” — Greg Holman, Chief Administrative Officer, TruStage

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stacey Hanke, internationally acclaimed expert on executive presence and influence, has been named a recipient of the prestigious Management Consulting Awards 2025 by Wealth & Finance Digital. This honor recognizes Hanke's exceptional contributions to transforming how leaders communicate, connect, and drive organizational success. CPAE Keynote Hall of Fame Speaker and the International Association of Top Professionals ( IAOTP ) Top C-Suite Mentor of the Year, Hanke has established herself as a leading authority on influence and leadership communication. Her work focuses on helping executives cut through the noise of today's distracted business environment to deliver messages that resonate and inspire action."In a world where everyone is distracted, overrun, and overwhelmed with messages, meaningful influence isn't about talking louder or more frequently—it's about showing up with intentionality and presence," said Hanke. "True influence happens when leaders can authentically connect with their audience, whether it's one person or one thousand, and inspire them to act. My work with Fortune 500 leaders centers on elevating their executive presence so they don't just participate in conversations—they stand out, engage listeners at every level, and consistently drive measurable results."Hanke works with Fortune 500 companies and their leadership teams to develop the skills and strategies necessary to command attention, build credibility, and influence outcomes. Her evidence-based approach helps executives refine their communication style, strengthen their leadership presence, and create lasting impact in high-stakes situations.About Stacey HankeStacey Hanke is a world-renowned expert and thought leader on executive presence and influence. As a CPAE Keynote Hall of Fame Speaker and IAOTP Top C-Suite Mentor of the Year, she has dedicated her career to helping leaders at all levels maximize their influence and elevate their impact. Through keynote presentations, consulting engagements, and leadership development programs, Hanke empowers executives to communicate with clarity, confidence, and conviction.About Wealth & Finance DigitalWealth & Finance Digital is committed to keeping readers and subscribers informed about the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of finance. The brand features businesses and finance leaders who are determined to help clients navigate their financial struggles and provide them with thorough advice on how to manage their wealth and assets. Through its annual awards programs, Wealth & Finance Digital recognizes excellence and innovation across the financial services and business consulting sectors.For more information about Stacey Hanke, visit https://staceyhankeinc.com/connect

