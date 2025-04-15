Top communication expert warns professionals overly relying on AI-generated content

Stacey Hanke - Communications Expert and Keynote Speaker

A top communications expert discusses the personal branding risk professionals face when using AI-generated content at work.

Passing off AI work as your own isn’t just lazy; it’s career-compromising.” — Stacey Hanke

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stacey Hanke , a Fortune 500 top communications expert, recently discussed the growing crisis corporate professionals face when overly relying on AI tools for written content creation in the workplace.AI tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot have revolutionized written workplace communication, with a staggering 89 percent of business leaders and 52 percent of individual contributors, per Pumble’s Workplace Communication Statistics in 2025 data, sparking urgent debates about authenticity, plagiarism risks, and the erosion of personal credibility.While AI can create polished emails, presentations and proposals, its overuse creates a dangerous disconnect, especially when employees’ in-person interactions fail to match their machine-generated persona. Communication expert Stacey Hanke, whose clients include Fortune 500 corporations and executives, warns: “Your personal brand isn’t built by algorithms. It is generated by how others experience you in every interaction, from emails to phone calls, in high-stakes presentations and hallway chats.”“If you show up polished and professional in written communication, then fail to deliver the same way in person, you risk confusing others. They start to wonder which version of you is authentic and that they can trust,” says Hanke.According to the latest McKinsey Global Survey on AI , U.S. businesses have seen a 30 percent surge in AI adoption over the past twelve months, with corporate policies struggling to catch up. While AI has unprecedented productivity possibilities, its unchecked use by individual professionals runs the risk of accidental plagiarism. Hanke notes: “Passing off AI work as your own isn’t just lazy; it’s career-compromising.”Hanke recommends, “Use AI with caution when generating content that represents your communication style and capabilities. Your reputation is built by how people experience you in person and on paper. The two must consistently match for trust to be earned and maintained.”

