Illegal alien charged for throwing Texas law enforcement officer into fence during immigration arrest

HOUSTON – A 36-year-old Mexican national who illegally resided in Houston has been charged for assaulting an officer which resulted in deep head wounds, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Javier Cornelio Cruz-Nava is now in custody pending further criminal proceedings.

On Oct. 1, federal and state authorities were conducting immigration enforcement activities in Houston, according to the charges. They allegedly attempted to stop a vehicle Javier Cornelio Cruz-Nava was driving and activated their emergency lights, but he did not yield and began to evade. The charges allege they surrounded Cruz-Nava’s vehicle, at which time he jumped out and fled on foot.

An agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety in uniform began to chase Cruz-Nava, according to the allegations. The charges allege the agent eventually caught up with him and attempted to grab his shirt, but Cruz-Nava slid out of the garment and continued to flee. The agent then allegedly attempted to secure Cruz-Nava by wrapping his arms around him, but Cruz-Nava lunged and threw him into a wrought iron fence.

The charges allege Cruz-Nava fled again, but authorities soon took him into custody.

The agent was injured during the scuffle and sustained two deep head wounds, according to the complaint.

“Those who attack law enforcement officers are attacking the American system of justice,” said Ganjei. “The Southern District of Texas has a zero-tolerance policy towards anyone who does so. The message is clear—comply with officer directives and keep your hands to yourself.”

If convicted of assaulting, resisting or impeding a person assisting a federal officer, Cruz-Nava faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations and DPS. Assistant U.S. Attorney John S. Ganz is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.

A criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.