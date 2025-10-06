Scrambled Eggs Creative X Up With Any Means Necessary Kickstarter Goes Live

Eggs Creative X Up With Any Means Necessary: Vinyl Companion Bag Lady figure

Scrambled Eggs Creative and Any Means Necessary launch “The Bag Lady” vinyl figure on Kickstarter — where art, advocacy, and collectible design collide.

This collaboration represents more than just a toy line. It’s an intersection of creativity and advocacy where collectible culture meets the larger conversation around mental health” — Shawn Coss

CALIFON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrambled Eggs Creative LLC, an innovative design studio specializing in toys and collectibles, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with artist Shawn Coss and his brand Any Means Necessary (AMN). Together, the two creative forces are launching their first officially licensed collection, marked by the debut of a Kickstarter campaign introducing a striking new line of vinyl figures inspired by Coss’s haunting and emotionally charged artwork.The campaign’s centerpiece is the Vinyl Companion Bag Lady figure—a vivid, three-dimensional realization of Coss’s distinctive style. Each figure captures the raw energy and emotion of AMN’s work, translating it into a collectible art piece designed to resonate with fans, collectors, and advocates for mental health awareness. The launch lineup includes four distinct variants, each featuring exclusive colorways and finishes.The campaign will debut with the Vinyl Companion Bag Lady figure — a striking translation of Coss’s signature imagery into a collectible medium. Four distinct variants will be available at launch, each with exclusive details designed to appeal to longtime fans and new collectors alike.The Bag Lady embodies AMN’s mission: transforming art into a vehicle for self-expression, connection, and advocacy for mental health awareness. By partnering with Scrambled Eggs Creative, the project ensures that these values will be carried through in the design and production process. Scrambled Eggs Creative, founded by 25-year toy industry veteran Michael Gulen, brings a proven history of delivering collectible products at the highest standard. With previous experience at McFarlane Toys and Super7, Gulen has worked on beloved action figures, statues, and vinyl toys that balance artistry with fan appeal. His studio, Scrambled Eggs Creative, was launched to fuse nostalgia with new ideas, resulting in designs that resonate with collectors across generations.A Collection with Purpose: This collaboration represents more than just a toy line. It’s an intersection of creativity and advocacy — where collectible culture meets the larger conversation around mental health. Shawn Coss, a former ER nurse, has long used his artwork as a way to give shape to emotions that often go unseen. His bold, unsettling, yet empathetic illustrations have built a community of fans who connect with his ability to render the invisible visible.The Kickstarter campaign will include:- Four Vinyl Companion Bag Lady Variants– Each designed with unique colors and finishes.- Exclusive Ancillary Items– Signature accessories, signed editions, and Kickstarter-only rewards.- Stretch Goals : Unlockable expansions that may include additional vinyl pieces, prints, or accessory packs.Future plans for the collaboration extend well beyond the Kickstarter launch, with ambitions to expand into action figures, blind boxes, resin statues, and plush collectibles. A Tradition of Gimmicks and Storytelling Toy collectors and fans of genre culture alike will recognize the importance of marrying product design with narrative. The Bag Lady isn’t just a figure — it’s a storytelling device that captures AMN’s ethos.Much like the work of William Castle in cinema, or McFarlane in the toy space, this collection leans on atmosphere, presentation, and engagement to create something memorable.Kickstarter Details The Kickstarter will include multiple tiers to accommodate a range of collectors:- Standard Vinyl Companion Bag Lady- Exclusive Color Variants- Signature Edition with Artist’s Autograph- Collector Bundle with Ancillary ItemsAbout Scrambled Eggs CreativeScrambled Eggs Creative LLC is a Califon, NJ based design studio specializing in innovative toys and collectibles. Founded by Michael Gulen, a 25-year industry veteran with experience at McFarlane Toys and Super7, SEC focuses on delivering imaginative products with a blend of nostalgia, artistry, and storytelling.About Any Means Necessary Created by artist and former ER nurse Shawn Coss, Any Means Necessary uses art to raise awareness of mental health. Through bold, emotional imagery, AMN aims to foster connection, advocacy, and self-expression for those who feel unseen.

AMN BAG LADY PROMO VIDEO KS Live Bumper

