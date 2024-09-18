Submit Release
Tyler Ham Expands Creative Expertise with Consulting and Coaching Services

Member Of Oscar Winning FX Team Offers Creative Consultant Skills

Tyler was incredibly helpful in identifying tangible opportunities for our business...”
— Andrew & Sammi Ekmark, Founders of INK'D Greetings
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Ham, a creative visionary with a rich background in film, prop design, and toy development, is now offering consulting and coaching services. Known for his role in the Oscar-winning Pirates of the Caribbean team, Ham’s impressive résumé includes contributions to iconic projects across multiple industries. From crafting lightsabers to polishing Iron Man’s armor, Ham’s creative touch spans beloved franchises like Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Star Trek, and Harry Potter.

Ham’s new venture will allow clients to tap into his diverse skill set, honed through years of experience working on Academy Award-winning films, video games, and consumer products. As a creative consultant, Ham will provide guidance in areas such as film production, toy design, and product development. His expertise extends beyond the entertainment industry into brand strategy and creative development.

Beyond his work in film and design, Ham is also a successful author, having written extensively on creativity and innovation. His multifaceted career demonstrates his ability to inspire others and help them unlock their creative potential. With his new coaching service, Ham aims to offer tailored advice and mentorship to help clients excel in their respective fields.

Ham’s legacy of craftsmanship is visible on the silver screen and in homes across the country. From helping Indy find the crystal skull to designing lightsabers for the Star Wars universe, Ham has been instrumental in shaping the visual landscape of numerous blockbusters. His expertise in toy and prop replica design has also brought popular franchises to life for fans worldwide.

As he embarks on this new chapter, Ham’s consulting and coaching services promise to help businesses, individuals, and creators achieve their goals through his unique creative lens.

About Tyler Ham
Tyler Ham is a creative consultant with experience in film, toys, and product design. He has worked on Academy Award-winning films and is a successful author. Learn more at Tylerham.com.

