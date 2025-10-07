Cerebri AI Announces Purchase of Serko’s InterplX Business

Adding expense report processing, employee reimbursements & guest travel to Cerebri AIQ

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cerebri AI today announces the purchase, from Serko Limited (SKO: NZ, SKO: ASX), of the business of its 100%-owned subsidiary, InterplX Inc. (Minneapolis). The InterplX business encompasses expense report processing, employee reimbursements, and guest travel & expense.InterplX has been in business for over 30 years, providing employee expense and reimbursement services. In 2024, they entered the guest travel & expense market that requires a structure independent of corporate travel programs for security reasons.Cerebri AI develops & sells Cerebri AIQ Agents & Applications, helping companies manage travel and expense (T&E) spending. Cerebri AI AIQ agents & apps are used by travel, procurement, and FP&A teams to process, analyze, and optimize T&E spending (GBTA estimated business T&E for 2025 at $1.57 trillion).“We have been planning the expansion of Cerebri AI T&E business for the past 18 months,” said Jean Belanger, co-founder & CEO of Cerebri AI. He added, “We believe the acquisition of InterplX will help drive Cerebri AI’s growth, and we have already signed two F500 companies for guest travel & expense as a result of the acquisition.”The corporate travel industry has traditionally innovated at a steady pace, but is now facing a significant technology discontinuity – large language models (“LLMs”) – with all eyes on how LLMs will impact travel booking. Cerebri AI’s strategic goal is to complement the booking process with state-of-the-art agents & apps that help enable low-cost travel, best-in-class analytics, and the auditing of T&E results.One of Cerebri AI’s key competitive differentiators is the Cerebri AIQ data engineering platform, which QAs, deduplicates, reconciles & aggregates T&E data on a global basis as required. In brief, Cerebri AIQ generates an accurate record of every T&E dollar spent by every employee, every day.Belanger also stated that, “We believe that the resulting Cerebri AIQ data repository is a must-have for AI agents curating highly personalized travel bookings, and for tracking T&E spending, ensuring contracts are properly applied for every booking & auditing fares being booked versus online rates, etc.”The Cerebri ASK LLM agentic framework powers Cerebri AIQ Agents, which are used in the core modules outlined below. The goal of Cerebri ASK is to become the go-to agentic framework for all T&E spending questions & data queries, except for booking travel, where partners such as BizTrip.ai & OBT vendors do a great job.Cerebri AIQ Agents utilize the Cerebri ASK framework to answer questions related to T&E policies, procedures, contracts, and other text-based issues, as well as to respond to detailed, data-intensive queries that map into the Cerebri AIQ data repository and leverage Cerebri AI’s proprietary T&E visualization tools.Cerebri AIQ applications now consist of:Budgets - annual, quarterly, year-to-date - T&E spending vs budgetsMetrics - 24/7 analysis - T&E spending analytics & measuresContracts - 24/7 analysis - T&E bookings vs contracted ratesAudit - 24/7 analysis - T&E bookings vs website ratesExpense - expense report processingPay - employee & guest reimbursementGuests - proprietary guest travel & expense workflow

