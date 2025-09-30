Cerebri AI Announcing Shawnda Witterstaetter as Vice President of Customer Success

Shawnda Witterstaetter

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cerebri AI develops & sells advanced AI-based analytical services for corporate travel & entertainment (T&E) spending and announces Shawnda Witterstaetter has joined the company as VP of Customer Success. Shawnda will be a senior member of our management team and will be responsible for a growing number of major global brands and corporate accounts that utilize our flagship service, Cerebri AIQ, to control & optimize travel and entertainment (T&E) spending. Shawnda has over 20 years of experience in travel-related sales & operations and will be invaluable in helping Cerebri AI manage its rapidly growing customer base. She joins Cindy Lewis in our growing Customer Success team.Jean Belanger, co-founder & CEO of Cerebri AI, said, "Shawnda is a tremendous addition to our team. Her great track record in managing complex corporate travel programs will be of great help to our growing list of corporate customers.” He added, "At Cerebri AI, we really value participation in the important corporate travel industry associations, and we are super impressed with her efforts in volunteering with GBTA over many years & in the process, becoming an important advocate for corporate travel.Before joining Cerebri AI, Shawnda was a Senior Consultant at GoldSpring Business Travel Consultants and a Global Travel Manager at Dentsply Sirona, the world’s largest professional dental products company, serving customers in over 150 countries. Previously, she held senior positions with FCM Travel USA and BCD Travel.Shawnda currently serves as the President of the GBTA Kansas City Chapter, where she previously held multiple positions on the KC Chapter Board. Shawnda is currently Secretary/Treasurer of the GBTA Chapter Presidents Council.About Cerebri AICerebri AI, based in Austin, Texas, develops and sells analytical services used by corporate travel managers, procurement specialists, and CFO financial staff to analyze & optimize travel and entertainment (T&E) spending. Business travel alone in 2025 is estimated by the GBTA to total over $1.5 trillion.T&E is one of the largest discretionary spending categories and represents a unique analytics challenge for business, as the critical datasets are resident in systems run by 3rd-party vendors who provide corporate card, TMC & expense report services. Our SaaS-based Cerebri AIQ data engineering and AI software platform to QA, reconcile, consolidate & aggregate the data. Cerebri AI utilizes AI technology throughout its data engineering and analytical processes to deliver best-in-class results.Cerebri AIQ is used to analyze and optimize travel, meetings, meals & entertainment spending, and to provide insights for negotiating more favorable travel contracts with airlines, hotels, and other vendors.Cerebri AIQ insights drive hard-dollar savings across a number of KPIs, including identifying travel booked outside corporate programs (leakage) and lost corporate card rebates. Our insights are also used to support air & hotel contract negotiations with better and more timely data, as well as fulfilling reporting requirements needed for employee wellness programs and other ESG priorities.To learn more about our company and our products, please visit www.cerebriai.com # # #Contact - Jean Belanger / jean@cerebriai.com / +1 (512) 909 3431

