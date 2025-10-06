House Resolution 278 Printer's Number 2404

PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - House Resolution 278 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BOROWICZ, STAMBAUGH, HAMM, PICKETT, STAATS, REICHARD, RAPP, MENTZER, ZIMMERMAN, GILLEN, WATRO Short Title A Resolution designating September 12, 2025, as "The Day of the Bible" in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Resolution Recognizing September 12 as "The Day of the Bible" in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Actions 2064 Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS, June 30, 2025 2404 Reported as amended, Oct. 6, 2025 Generated 10/06/2025 06:36 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.