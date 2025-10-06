Submit Release
House Resolution 278 Printer's Number 2404

PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - House Resolution 278

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BOROWICZ, STAMBAUGH, HAMM, PICKETT, STAATS, REICHARD, RAPP, MENTZER, ZIMMERMAN, GILLEN, WATRO

Short Title

A Resolution designating September 12, 2025, as "The Day of the Bible" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Resolution Recognizing September 12 as "The Day of the Bible" in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Actions

2064 Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS, June 30, 2025
2404 Reported as amended, Oct. 6, 2025

