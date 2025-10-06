House Resolution 278 Printer's Number 2404
PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - House Resolution 278
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BOROWICZ, STAMBAUGH, HAMM, PICKETT, STAATS, REICHARD, RAPP, MENTZER, ZIMMERMAN, GILLEN, WATRO
Short Title
A Resolution designating September 12, 2025, as "The Day of the Bible" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Resolution Recognizing September 12 as "The Day of the Bible" in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Actions
|2064
|Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS, June 30, 2025
|2404
|Reported as amended, Oct. 6, 2025
Generated 10/06/2025 06:36 PM
