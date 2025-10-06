House Bill 1874 Printer's Number 2328
PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - House Bill 1874
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
POWELL, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, ABNEY, FRANKEL, SANCHEZ, WAXMAN, MAYES, DEASY, CIRESI, A. BROWN, NEILSON
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 8, 2004 (P.L.1801, No.238), known as the Transit Revitalization Investment District Act, in value capture approaches, further providing for creation of value capture area.
Memo Subject
Flexibility for Redevelopment Authorities in TRIDs
Actions
|2328
|Referred to HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, Sept. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, Sept. 29, 2025
|First consideration, Sept. 29, 2025
|Laid on the table, Sept. 29, 2025
|Removed from table, Oct. 6, 2025
