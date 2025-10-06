Submit Release
House Bill 1874 Printer's Number 2328

PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - House Bill 1874

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

POWELL, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, ABNEY, FRANKEL, SANCHEZ, WAXMAN, MAYES, DEASY, CIRESI, A. BROWN, NEILSON

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 8, 2004 (P.L.1801, No.238), known as the Transit Revitalization Investment District Act, in value capture approaches, further providing for creation of value capture area.

Memo Subject

Flexibility for Redevelopment Authorities in TRIDs

Actions

2328 Referred to HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, Sept. 22, 2025
Reported as committed, Sept. 29, 2025
First consideration, Sept. 29, 2025
Laid on the table, Sept. 29, 2025
Removed from table, Oct. 6, 2025

