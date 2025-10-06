House Bill 1874 Printer's Number 2328

PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - House Bill 1874 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors POWELL, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, ABNEY, FRANKEL, SANCHEZ, WAXMAN, MAYES, DEASY, CIRESI, A. BROWN, NEILSON Short Title An Act amending the act of December 8, 2004 (P.L.1801, No.238), known as the Transit Revitalization Investment District Act, in value capture approaches, further providing for creation of value capture area. Memo Subject Flexibility for Redevelopment Authorities in TRIDs Actions 2328 Referred to HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, Sept. 22, 2025 Reported as committed, Sept. 29, 2025 First consideration, Sept. 29, 2025 Laid on the table, Sept. 29, 2025 Removed from table, Oct. 6, 2025 Generated 10/06/2025 06:35 PM

