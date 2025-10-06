House Resolution 330 Printer's Number 2360
PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - Sponsors
MADDEN, BRENNAN, RIVERA, VITALI, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, M. MACKENZIE, FREEMAN, PROBST, HOWARD, NEILSON, MAYES, CONKLIN, MENTZER, FRANKEL, PARKER
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing October 9, 2025, as "Ageism Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Recognizing October 9, 2025, as "Ageism Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania
