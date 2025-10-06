House Bill 664 Printer's Number 0671

PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - Sponsors WEBSTER, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, KENYATTA, PIELLI, KHAN, GIRAL, BRENNAN, HOWARD, D. WILLIAMS, MALAGARI, OTTEN, FRIEL, SALISBURY

Short Title An Act amending the act of June 1, 1945 (P.L.1242, No.428), known as the State Highway Law, in special provisions affecting local authorities, providing for Road Salt Management Best Practices Guide.

Generated 10/06/2025 06:35 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.