House Bill 664 Printer's Number 0671

PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - Sponsors

WEBSTER, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, KENYATTA, PIELLI, KHAN, GIRAL, BRENNAN, HOWARD, D. WILLIAMS, MALAGARI, OTTEN, FRIEL, SALISBURY

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 1, 1945 (P.L.1242, No.428), known as the State Highway Law, in special provisions affecting local authorities, providing for Road Salt Management Best Practices Guide.

