House Bill 1701 Printer's Number 2364

PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - Sponsors FIEDLER, POWELL, KHAN, PROBST, SANCHEZ, HANBIDGE, KAZEEM, WAXMAN, BOROWSKI, KRAJEWSKI, GIRAL, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HOHENSTEIN, MALAGARI, FREEMAN, DONAHUE, HILL-EVANS, GREEN, DAVIDSON, BOYD, CURRY

Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in grounds and buildings, further providing for referendum or public hearing required prior to construction or lease; providing for school facilities; establishing the Public School Facility Advisory Committee; in construction and renovation of buildings by school entities, repealing provisions relating to building condition assessments; and imposing duties on the Department of Education.

Memo Subject Creating a School Facilities Inventory within the PA Department of Education

Generated 10/06/2025 06:35 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.