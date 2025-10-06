Submit Release
House Bill 1701 Printer's Number 2364

PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - Sponsors

FIEDLER, POWELL, KHAN, PROBST, SANCHEZ, HANBIDGE, KAZEEM, WAXMAN, BOROWSKI, KRAJEWSKI, GIRAL, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HOHENSTEIN, MALAGARI, FREEMAN, DONAHUE, HILL-EVANS, GREEN, DAVIDSON, BOYD, CURRY

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in grounds and buildings, further providing for referendum or public hearing required prior to construction or lease; providing for school facilities; establishing the Public School Facility Advisory Committee; in construction and renovation of buildings by school entities, repealing provisions relating to building condition assessments; and imposing duties on the Department of Education.

Creating a School Facilities Inventory within the PA Department of Education

