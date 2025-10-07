Shero’s Rise Hosts Empowerment Summit for LA Girls Ahead of International Day of the Girl

2025 Shero's Rise Summit

Shero’s Rise hosts its annual summit Oct. 10 in LA to empower girls through art, leadership talks, and community, themed “The Cost of Being a Girl.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of International Day of the Girl (October 11), Shero’s Rise, a Los Angeles–based nonprofit dedicated to empowering girls and young women, will host its annual Shero’s Rise Summit on Friday, October 10, 2025, at Los Angeles Trade–Technical College (LATTC).The free event will bring together more than 100 girls from across Los Angeles for an immersive experience designed to spark confidence, connection, and leadership. This year’s theme, “The Cost of Being a Girl”, will explore the true cost of being a girl today — economically, emotionally, and socially — and how girls can rise above systemic challenges to create change.The summit agenda will include, a morning sound bath to ground and inspire participants, interactive art and music experiences that foster creativity and expression, discussions about the unique challenges girls face today and a collective call to action, mobilizing girls to lead with courage and resilience.In addition, Shero’s Rise will recognize the following outstanding leaders whose work exemplifies courage, mentorship, and service:- Jess Weiner — Shero of the Year- Tina Boteilho — Bernadette Robert Sheroic Mentorship Award- Holly Martinez — Ozie B. Gonzaque Service Award- Josephine Atluri — Empowerment AwardThe summit will also feature a panel conversation with esteemed leaders across media, education, and advocacy, including:- Brandi Bakewell, Executive Vice President, The Los Angeles Sentinel & The Bakewell Company- Chelsea Goodan, Author of Underestimated: The Wisdom and Power of Teenage Girls- Dr. Krishauna Hines-Gaither, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships, Mount Saint Mary’s University- Darcy Totten, Executive Director, California Commission on the Status of Women and GirlsLocal leaders, educators, and community partners will also join to support and uplift the next generation of changemakers. And KABC-TV will be on site conducting interviews, offering media exposure to elevate girls’ voices and the importance of the cause.“At Shero’s Rise, we believe every girl deserves the tools, support, and encouragement to rise above the barriers in her path,” says Sonali Perera Bridges, founder of Shero’s Rise. “The summit is more than an event — it’s a movement to remind girls that their voices matter, their dreams are possible, and their potential is limitless.”The Shero’s Rise Summit is free for girls to attend, with registration now available here.For more information about the event, to register, or to get involved as a volunteer or partner, please visit www.sherosrise.org About Shero’s RiseShero’s Rise is a nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles, CA, dedicated to empowering girls and young women through mentorship, education, and leadership development. Through programs, workshops, and community events, Shero’s Rise equips girls with the skills and confidence to rise above systemic challenges and thrive as leaders in their communities.

