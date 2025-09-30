GRAMMY® Hopeful Eugenie Jones Steps Into Spotlight in Cannes-Set Film The Other Side of Fame

Eugenie Jones stars as a nightclub singer in The Other Side of Fame, performing GRAMMY®-contending originals “Starlight Starbright” & “Hold Back the Night.”

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning singer, songwriter Eugenie Jones is stepping into the world of film. Jones has been cast in a new movie, "The Other Side of Fame," a romantic drama set in Cannes and directed by Erik Bernard.In a pivotal scene featuring lead actors Sveva Alviti and Newton Mayenge, Jones appears as the nightclub jazz singer, performing her original song, " Starlight Starbright ," which is a contender in the current GRAMMYAward Best Jazz Performance category.Another original song by Jones featured in the film is "Hold Back the Night." Both songs are from her chart-topping 2025 release, "EUGENIE," produced by Lonnie Plaxico, which is also a contender for the GRAMMYAward in the Best Jazz Vocal Album category.Described by Paris Move correspondent Thierry De Clemensat as "one of the most beautiful voices in the United States," Eugenie Jones is a nationally recognized jazz vocalist, songwriter, and recording artist based in Seattle, WA. Over her 12-year career, she has released six critically acclaimed albums and 32 published originals, collaborating with jazz legends such as NEA Jazz Master Reggie Workman, Bobby Sanabria, Julian Priester, Lynn Seaton, Lonnie Plaxico, Marquis Hill, and Bernard Purdie.'The Other Side of Fame' will undoubtedly bring a new audience to Jones' music while introducing the singer to a new platform for her intensely emotive and engaging stage presence.Eugenie expressed her gratitude, saying, "My deepest thanks to Erik Bernard and the entire cast of 'The Other Side of Fame'; they are a fabulous group of people to work with, and being the jazz singer in a nightclub scene was a 'bucket-list' experience!"A red-carpet movie premiere is scheduled for November 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, with more details to be released. 'Starlight Starbright' and 'Hold Back the Night' will be released on 'The Other Side of Fame' soundtrack.Learn more about the artist and her music at https://eugeniejones.com/

Eugenie Jones - Starlight Starbright

